Ursolic Acid Industry 2019-2023 Market Growth Opportunity, Trend, Size, Key Vendors and Demand Forecast Report

Ursolic Acid Industry studies a lipophilic pentacyclic triterpenoid. It is a biologically active compound found in many plants (a phytochemical). It is widely used in pharmaceutical industry, cosmetic industry and food health care products industry, because of its anti-inflammatory, antifungal, antitumor, antiulcer and antiviral properties.

This report focuses on the Ursolic Acid in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Ursolic acid is present in a natural plant, triterpenoids. It has effects of sedative, anti-inflammatory, anti-bacterial, anti-diabetic, anti-ulcer. In addition, loquat leaf extract powder ursolic acid has significant antioxidant function, which is widely used as a medicine and whitening cosmetic raw material. So, it is widely used in pharmaceutical industry, cosmetic industry and food health care products industry. Food?health care products industry is its largest downstream market, which took up 44.07% of the production in 2015.

At present, the production of ursolic acid is distributed in China, Asia (Excluding China), Europe, USA. About 70% loquat is distributed in China.

Global Ursolic Acid Market is spread across 153 pages, profiling 18 top companies and supported with tables and figures.

China is the largest production country of ursolic acid in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. The China market will take up about 87.30% % in the global production market in 2016.

Changsha Staherb Natural Ingredients, Run Shaanxi Days of Bio-tech, Shaanxi Huike Botanical Development, Sabinsare and Changsha Luyuan Bio-Tech are the key suppliers in the global ursolic acid. Top five company production took up about 32.73% of the global market in 2015.

The worldwide market for Ursolic Acid is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.8% over the next five years, will reach 9 million US$ in 2023, from 7 million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

Ursolic Acid Industry Segment by Manufacturers

Sabinsa, Sami Labs, Changsha Staherb Natural Ingredients, Run Shaanxi Days of Bio-tech, Shaanxi Huike Botanical Development, Changsha Luyuan Bio-Tech, Xuancheng Baicao Pharmaceutical, Changsha E.K HERB, Shaanxi Jintai Biological Engineering, Hunan NutraMax, Xi an TonKing, Zhangjiajie Hengxing Biological Technology, MicroHerb, Geneham Pharmaceutical, Acetar Bio-Tech, Shaanxi Hopeland Chem-Tech, Xi’an Tianben Bio-Engineering and AiKang Biological

Market Segment by Type covers:

25% Ursolic Acid

50% Ursolic Acid

90% Ursolic Acid

98% Ursolic Acid

Others

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Pharmaceutical Industry

Cosmetic Industry

Food Health Care Products Industry

