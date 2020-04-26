Usage-Based Insurance Market Insights with Statistics and Growth Prediction 2019 to 2025

Global Usage-Based Insurance Market Size, Status And Forecast 2019-2025 studies the latest industry trends, market development aspects, market gains, and industry scenarios during the forecast period. The report provides the details related to fundamental overview, development status, latest advancements, market dominance, and market dynamics.

In 2018, the global Usage-Based Insurance market size was USD 21.86 billion and it is expected to reach USD 95.81 billion by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 18.95% during 2019-2025.

Significant Key Players in this report are:

MetroMile, Progressive, Allstate, Nationwide, Esurance, Safeco, Travellers, Liberty Mutual Insurance, AIOI, QBE

Usage-based insurance (UBI), also referred to as pay-per-mile, pay-as-you-drive, or pay-as-you-go, is a type of auto insurance that, depending on the specific insurer’s program, can measure how far a vehicle is driven, where it’s driven, and/or how it’s driven. UBI is often powered by telematics – technology that is available in vehicles using a plug-in device or is pre-installed in the car’s network, but can also be available through mobile applications – and provides insurers a range of data, from how drivers are braking and accelerating to their speeds, where they’re driving, and for how long they’re behind the wheel. The data collected gets sent to an insurance company, which can keep track of the distance driven for the basic pay-as-you-go insurance, or more broadly assess the risk profile of a specific driver in order to reward safer drivers with discounts on their insurance.

Type Segment Analysis

Pay-As-You-Drive Insurance

Pay-How-You-Drive Insurance

Distance Based Insurance

Pay-As-You-Go Insurance

Applications Segment Analysis

Men

Women

Usage-Based Insurance Global Market Report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market. The market size section gives the market revenues, covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future. Drivers and restraints look at the external factors influencing the growth of the market. Market segmentations break down the key sub sectors which make up the market.

