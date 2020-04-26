Vacuum Truck Industry 2018 Global Market Size, Growth, Regional Analysis, Key Players and 2025 Forecast Report

The Global Vacuum Truck Market was valued at USD XX million in 2017, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% by 2025. The market is growing by increase in demand for labor efficient machines. Rental fleet owners, which are the largest user segment is anticipated to keep the demand momentum growing.

Vacuum Trucks or Tank Trucks are large vehicles with a tank and a fitted motor with it. These Vacuum trucks are used to load liquid, thick liquid, sludge and slurry using suction created by the motor. The Vacuum tanks are typically capable of handling 2-3 inch suspended solid mixtures. They are widely used construction, industrial, oil exploration for material disposal.

The market is expected to grow during the projected period. Increasing demand from construction and Oil & Gas exploration market are anticipated to be market drivers. Increasing collaboration between rental fleet owners and industrial users have led to more customized application of Vacuum trucks

The market challenges include limited demand from downstream application industries as increasing number of market players has entered the market. Safety concerns for workers working on Vacuum trucks have marred the market. Vacuum trucks release toxic gases, produced when hydrocarbons waste materials, sewer slurry react and can cause unconsciousness, serious injury or death.

The Industrial and Excavation based Vacuum Truck segment accounted for the largest market share in 2017 and is expected to grow considerably during the projected period. Increasing demand from the Oil Exploration, Construction is anticipated to lead the growth of the market. North America was the largest market of Vacuum Trucks and is expected to remain during the projected period. Growing exploration in shale gas industry is expected to lead the growth of the region.

North America will continue to be the largest market of Vacuum trucks during the projected period. Increasing shale gas exploration and upbeat in construction sector is anticipated to drive the market.

Some of the key players operating in this market include Federal Signal Corporation, K&E Company Ltd, Vac-Con, KOKS Industry, Sewer Equipment Co., GapVax Inc, Cappellotto s.p.a, Vacall Industries, Keith Huber Corporation, RIVARD, Hi-Vac Corporation among others.

Key benefits of the report:

• Global, Regional, Country, Application, and By Type Market Size and Forecast from 2014-2025

• Detailed market dynamics, industry outlook with market specific PESTLE, Value Chain, Supply Chain, and SWOT Analysis to better understand the market and build strategies

• Identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global and regional scale

• Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook and factors impacting vendors short term and long term strategies

• Detailed insights on emerging regions, By Type & application, and competitive landscape with qualitative and quantitative information and facts

• Emerging technologies benefitting the market

Target Audience:

* Truck Manufacturers

* Distributors

* Industrial Equipment Manufacturers

* Associations and industry bodies

Research Methodology

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics , capacity Production, spending were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

* Original Equipment Manufacturer,

* Component Supplier,

* Distributors,

* Government Body & Associations

Table Of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Methodology And Market Scope

3 Vacuum Truck Market — Industry Outlook

4 Vacuum Truck Market By Type Outlook

5 Vacuum Truck Market Application Outlook

6 Vacuum Truck Market Regional Outlook

7 Competitive Landscape

End of the report

Disclaimer

