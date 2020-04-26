Variable Resistor Market By Key Players, Application, Type And Region 2018 to 2024

The market for variable resistors is growing at a very fast pace, primarily owing to the growing demand for electronic devices. Variable resistors are integral components of all types of electronic devices. These resistors provide protection to the electronic devices by resisting flow of excess power or voltage. In recent years, the market for electronic devices, such as mobile phones, computing devices and automation devices among others, have been growing by a very high rate. This in turn has been positively impacting the application of variable resistors in such devices, leading to growing demand globally.

Additionally, growth of industrial verticals such as wastewater management and food & beverage manufacturing has also been boosting the integration of variable resistors in various automation components of such industries. However, the integration of economies of scale by manufacturing companies has led to decrease in price of these resistors, and hence can be deemed as a restraint for the revenue generated by variable resistors. Presence of large number of small players has led to intense competitive rivalry in the variable resistors market, and the trend can be expected to continue during the forecast period.

By type, the global variable resistor market can be segmented into potentiometers, rheostats, thermistors and others. Potentiometers are variable resistors consisting of three terminals and have a range from 0 Ohm to 10k Ohm. Most common application of potentiometers is for controlling volume in audio devices. Rheostats consist of two terminals and functions similarly to potentiometers. Thermistors are variable resistors whose active resistance increases or decreases based on their immediate environmental temperature.

Request PDF Sample For More [email protected] https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=15623

Thermistors can have a positive temperature coefficient (PTC) or a negative temperature coefficient (NTC). A PTC thermistors resistance increases with temperature increase, and vice-versa, whereas a NTC thermistor’s active resistance decreases with temperature increase and vice-versa. Others segments includes digital resistors and photoresistors among others. Potentiometer was the largest segment in 2015 and can be expected to retain the top position in 2024.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets