Wireless Charging Market – Capital Investment, Industrial Output, Outlook and Forecast 2023

Wireless charging is recharging batteries of electrical devices with no physically connected cables. Currently, charging of devices is an important aspect of business is response to power intensive applications. Mobile manufacturers such as Samsung, Nokia, LG Electronics and HTC are positioning phones with wireless charging to drive demand at the high end.

The global wireless charging market is segmented by application into consumer electronics, industrial, medical, automotive and defense. Consumer electronics is expected to be the largest application segment in the wireless charging market.

On the basis of geography the market is segmented as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle-east and Africa and Latin America. High volumes of electronics devices such as smartphones and laptops in Asia Pacific make it the most promising region for wireless charging market. However, United States is the largest regional market for wireless charging. Increase in adoption of wireless charging for industrial applications and growing awareness of wireless power technology among consumers propels market growth in this region.

On the basis of technology wireless charging market is segmented as Inductive, RF and Resonant. Inductive technology is mature and has high demand in wireless charging market owing to its use in all the applications. On the other hand, RF and resonant technologies are gaining traction in the wireless charging market. Companies such as Qualcomm and Samsung support resonant technology which allows charging multiple devices simultaneously.

Alliance for Wireless Power (A4WP), Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) and Power Matters Alliance (PMA) are the three groups present in the wireless charging market. Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) uses Qi standard commonly found in smartphones whereas Alliance for Wireless Power (A4WP) uses resonance technology which is still in the early stages of development. Interoperability between these groups is of prime importance for the wireless charging market. Companies such as AT&T are seeking a commitment to one standard of wireless charging from their handset vendors.

