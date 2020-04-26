Worldwide Hydraulic Fittings Industry 2019 Market Share, Size, Growth, Trend, Demand, Key Players and Forecast Report 2024

Hydraulic Fittings Industry studies parts used to connect hoses, pipes, and tubes in hydraulic systems. Hydraulic equipment generally operates under high pressures and is often not a fixed system. Consequently, hydraulic fittings need to be strong, versatile, and reliable to operate safely and effectively in their respective applications. These fittings typically adhere to strict standards which dictate fitting construction, dimensions, and pressure ratings.

Global hydraulic fittings industry is highly concentrated and the top 6 manufacturers control about 30% of the global market share. Parker is the largest manufacturer in the global hydraulic fittings market followed by Eaton, Manuli and Gate.

In 2015 China remains the largest market for hydraulic fittings production, with a market share of 30.53% followed by America and Europe. Chinese consume market share is over 21.5% of the global market in 2015, and the demand will increase to 95 million units, accounting for 23% of global market in 2021.

The worldwide market for Hydraulic Fittings is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Hydraulic Fittings in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Hydraulic Fittings Industry Segment by Manufacturers

• Parker, Eaton, Swagelok, Manuli, Voss, Gates, Hy-Lok, ITT, Alfagomma, SMC, Brennan, Rastelli, Stucchi, Cast, Larga, Air-Way, Stronger, NBXHJ, Huadsr, XY, Perete and Laike

Market Segment by Type covers:

• Steel Hydraulic Fittings

• Brass Hydraulic Fittings

• Aluminum Hydraulic Fittings

• Plastics Hydraulic Fittings

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

• Fittings Which Extend or Terminate Pipe Lengths

• Fittings Which Add or Change Direction

• Fittings Which Connect Pipes of Smaller Size

• Fittings Which Provide Special Connections or Functions

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the Global Hydraulic Fittings Market.

Chapter 1: Describe Hydraulic Fittings Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Hydraulic Fittings, with sales, revenue, and price of Hydraulic Fittings, in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Hydraulic Fittings, for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Hydraulic Fittings market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Hydraulic Fittings sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

