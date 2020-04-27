2-Hydroxyethyl Acrylat Industry 2019 Market Size, Segmentation, Trend, Key Players and Forecast Report 2025

Global 2-Hydroxyethyl Acrylate Market, By Product type (Ethylene Oxide Process and Ethanediol Process), Application (Paints & coatings, Adhesives, and Others) and Region, Forecast Till 2025.

The 2-Hydroxyethyl Acrylate Market was valued at USD XX million in 2017, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% between 2018 and 2025. The global 2-Hydroxyethyl Acrylate is segmented on the basis of Product type, Application and region, with focus on manufacturers in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.

Growing consumption of product in paints, adhesives and coatings industries are some of the factors which is anticipated to drive the demand of 2-Hydroxyethyl Acrylate during the forecast period. Also, volatility in raw material prices can restrain the growth of the global 2-Hydroxyethyl Acrylate market.

Key players covered in the report:

1. BASF SE

2. Mitsubishi Chemical

3. DOW

4. Biesterfeld AG

5. Toagosei

6. Songwon Industrial Co., Ltd

7. TCI Chemicals

8. Nippon Shokubai

9. Anhui Renxin

10. Changzhou Hickory

11. Others Manufacturers

Target Audience:

* 2-Hydroxyethyl Acrylate providers

* Traders, Importer and Exporter

* Raw material suppliers and distributors

* Research and consulting firms

* Government and research organizations

* Associations and industry bodies

Research Methodology:

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research Types the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as white papers government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical growth scenario, consumer behavior, and Product type trends & dynamics, capacity production, spending were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

* Manufacturer,

* Supplier,

* Distributors,

* Government Body & Associations, and

* Research Institute

Table Of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Methodology And Market Scope

3 2-Hydroxyethyl Acrylate Market — Industry Outlook

4 2-Hydroxyethyl Acrylate Market Material Type Outlook

5 2-Hydroxyethyl Acrylate Market Application Outlook

6 2-Hydroxyethyl Acrylate Market Regional Outlook

7 Competitive Landscape

