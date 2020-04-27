Acrylic Emulsions Market – Technological breakthroughs, Value chain and stakeholder analysis by 2022

Global Acrylic emulsions Market: Overview

Acrylic emulsions offer exceptional properties like enhanced process ability, performance, and appearance to the product. Developing economies coupled with infrastructural development, growing end-use industries is boosting demand for acrylic emulsions in construction additives.

Additionally, growing implementation of government regulations over emission of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) content in emulsions is a key factor driving the acrylic emulsions market. The rising popularity of polyurethane dispersions at the time of applying coating act as a restraining factor for the global acrylic emulsions market.

Implementation rate is high in acrylic emulsion for preparation of several paint products combined with rising request from residential sector for premium quality decorative paints and graphic arts. These are other aspects projected to fuel growth of the global acrylic emulsions market. In addition, rising disposable income, increasing spending capacity, and growing demand for water-based paints are other factors to drive the acrylic emulsions market.

A report by Transparency Market Research forecasts the global acrylic emulsions market to rise at an 8.2% CAGR during the forecast period 2017 to 2022. At this rate, the market is expected to become worth US$8792.6 mn by the end of 2022 from US5915.9 mn in 2017.

Acrylics See Swift Uptake Due to Large Number of Consumers in the Market

The global acrylic emulsion market is segmented on the basis of products, and end use industry. Based on the application, market is segmented into acrylics, vinyl acetate polymer and others. Among these, acrylics segments are estimated to constitute the overall demand for acrylics emulsion market in forthcoming years. The acrylics’ physical properties can make suitable for a large number of customer and industrial end-use products account for the growth of this product segment.

By the end of 2022, the acrylics segment is expected to hold its position and lead the year with complete growth associated to other product segments. The section is estimated at a CAGR of 8.3% in the forthcoming year to serve the demand worth US$5,533.0 mn by the end of 2022. Based on the applications, the market is classified into water-based paints, adhesives & sealants, paper/paperboard coatings and others.

North America, Powered by U.S., Leads Market

Geographically, the key region segments of the global market for acrylic emulsions are Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and the MEA. Currently, North America, powered by US accounts for a leading share in the acrylic emulsions market. Factors responsible for pushing significant growth in US market is substantial spending on high quality paints and coatings. North America is trailed by Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific in the global acrylic emulsions market.

The Asia-Pacific acrylic emulsions market is expected to rise at the highest rate in the upcoming years, in terms of volume and value. Expanding economic growth, developing production industries, rise in foreign investments, accessibility of cheap labor, and rise in the applications will boost the market. These major factors of acrylic emulsions across paints & coatings applications are some of the key aspects expected to drive the market. Rising demand in developing economies like China, India, Indonesia, and Malaysia are projected to boost the acrylic emulsions market in the Asia-Pacific region.

