Anti Tack Agents Market Dynamics, Forecast, Analysis and Supply Demand 2023

Anti-tack agents are materials required for eliminating self-adhesive property of rubber. These materials are applied to the surface of uncured rubber, which provides separation or release after storage during the rubber manufacturing process. Uncured rubber is defined as rubber that does not have superior adhesive properties as compared to other rubbers. Such rubbers possess a sticky characteristic, which is termed as tack.

Long-chain polymer molecules are present in rubber in a helical structure, which unravel and form several similar structures when rubber is mixed with other elements. Hence, polymer molecules become entangled when similar uncured rubber surfaces come in contact, which results in cohesion between two rubber surfaces. Hence, helical structures respond to the tighter coil after some time based on stronger cohesion bond.

When the temperature of rubber is increased and its viscosity is lowered, its tackiness increases. As a result, anti-tack agents are required to prevent rubber surfaces from sticking to each other.

Anti-tack agents that were developed earlier consisted of high levels of different filler materials and were mixed with soap to coat the rubber. Companies manufacturing rubber began formulating their own anti-tack compounds, thus moving back in the value chain of the rubber industry. These companies produced anti-tacks based on their requirement. Raw material suppliers for the rubber industry also discovered the opportunity to produce anti-tack dips or coatings, which could be supplied to rubber manufacturers.

Stearic acid is one of the major raw materials required in the production of stearates. It is commonly present in vegetable and animal oils and fats. However, it is abundant in animal fats as compared to vegetable oils. Vegetable oils and fats include palm oil, cocoa butter, shea butter, and soy oil. Rising prices of fats and oils are resulting in price hike of stearates.

There is lack of consumer awareness regarding stearates such as magnesium stearates across all regions. Various research articles state that magnesium stearate is a toxic and unsafe product. Consumers are highlighting absorption issues related to magnesium stearates. However, there is no such evidence that shows stearates interfere with the intestinal absorption of nutrients.

Although magnesium stearate is one of the commonly used incipient in the manufacture of pharmaceuticals, lack of awareness about the stearate among consumers is hampering its market growth. Thus, issues such as rise in raw material prices, environmental regulations, and lack of consumer awareness are likely to hamper growth of the stearates market. This, in turn, is expected to hamper growth of the industry for rubber processing chemicals such as anti-tack agents.

Demand for stearates was the largest in the anti-tack agents market for rubber in 2014. Stearates accounted for over 40% of the market share in 2014 and are commonly consumed as lubricants and stabilizers in the plastic & rubber processing industry. The plastic & rubber processing industry is one of the major end-users of stearates. In the rubber industry, stearates are considered to be an effective elastomer processing aid and releasing agent. Stearates are often used as vulcanization aid and anti-tacking agent in rubber processing. Fatty acid esters was the second-largest product segment in 2014. Fatty acid esters are used to impart anti-adhesive property to the rubber substrate. Products such as monoglycerides are widely used in the anti-tack agents market for rubber. Other products such as glycerol monostearate (GMS) are also used in uncured rubber and are slowly replacing talc in the anti-tack agents market for rubber.

In 2014, Asia Pacific accounted for over 50% of the market and exhibited the highest regional demand in the anti-tack agents market for rubber. The region, particularly ASEAN, is largely responsible for substantial production of rubber. This, in turn, has generated high demand for rubber processing chemicals such as anti-tack agents. Countries such as Thailand, Indonesia, and Malaysia are some of the largest consumers of anti-tack agents due to large-scale production of rubber.

Leading companies such as Baerlocher GmbH, Croda International plc, FACI S.p.A., Struktol GmbH, H.L. Blachford Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, Lion Specialty Chemicals Co., Ltd., The HallStar Company, and King Industries, Inc. have been covered in the report.

