Auto-calibration Tools Market To 2026 Growth, Trend, Forecast Analysis

Calibration is performed on instruments to compare the measurement values delivered by an instrument under test with pre-defined calibration standards of known accuracy. In many countries, a National Metrology Institute (NMI) maintains primary standards of measurement and calibration standards. Auto-calibration is the process of determining internal parameters from instruments, and an automatic calibrator is a tools used to determine accurate levels of measurement. Most of the times an auto-calibration system also includes data collection facilities to automate the gathering of data for record keeping. Calibration is mainly required for an instrument after it has been repaired or modified before a critical measurement, when a specified time period or usage has elapsed, or for a new instrument.

Auto-calibration is performed on instruments such as engine control units (ECU), cameras, robots, etc. The increasing need for accuracy and consistent standards drives the auto-calibration tools market. Auto-calibration tools aids in increasing product quality, eliminating the need for non-essential work, and reduces waste which drives their demand. Robots are widely used to handle work parts; hence, robots calibrate themselves regularly to estimate work parts position automatically. Highly accurate measuring devices such as data loggers are also calibrated regularly.

Hence, calibration tools have gained importance over the years. Auto-calibration tools are mainly used for PH calibration, temperature instrument calibration, pressure instrument calibration, sensor calibration, relative atmospheric humidity calibration, conductivity calibration, etc. According to standards and regulations such as ISO 9000 series and QS9000, a quality assurance system needs a scheduled calibration interval for its integrated measuring device.

Auto-calibration tools are useful in different industries to increase quality, reduce waste, minimize unnecessary efforts, fulfill standards, and for audit security. Major functionalities offered by vendors in auto-calibration tools include technical functional check, visual inspection and cleaning, calibration with detailed certificate, adjustment, and technical support.

Auto-calibration tools include data lifecycle management system, data collection tools, data processing platform for visualizing, reporting and analyzing data types, and application packages to address specific tasks. Some of the vendors in the auto-calibration tools market such as AVL LIST GmbH offer solutions for providing dedicated plug and play applications. Nowadays, auto-calibration tools are integrated into existing plant infrastructures and allow convenient control of measuring points via mobile devices or process control systems.

The global auto-calibration tools market can be segmented based on calibration type, component, application, end-use industry, and region. In terms of calibration type, the auto-calibration tools market can be bifurcated into factory calibration and on-site calibration. Factory calibration segment dominates the auto-calibration tools market. Based on component, the auto-calibration tools market can be categorized into tools and services.

Services segment includes end-to-end services and professional services. Based on end-use industry, the auto-calibration tools market is segmented into food & beverage, pharmaceutical & life sciences, healthcare, automotive, chemical, water & wastewater, oil & gas, and utilities. Based on application, the auto-calibration tools market is segmented into technical functional check, visual inspection and cleaning, calibration certificate, calibration adjustment, technical support, and others.

Based on region, the global auto-calibration tools market can be categorized into North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America, and Europe. North America accounts for largest share in the auto-calibration tools market. Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period. Key players operating in the global auto-calibration tools market include AVL LIST GmbH, Fluke Corporation, Ellab A/S, Endress+Hauser Management AG, Yokogawa Corporation of America, Xi’an NovaStar Tech Co., Ltd, Logic Bricks (Xylon), and Double Black Imaging (DBI). Companies are focusing on developing features of auto-calibration tools to support the collaboration of geographically distributed calibration teams and increase overall quality.

