Automotive Hypoid Gearbox Market – Competitive Insight, Trends, Forecast 2027

Automotive Hypoid Gearbox Market: Introduction

Hypoid gearbox is another variant of spiral bevel gearbox. However, hypoid gears have axes that are not parallel and non-intersecting. The axes of hypoid gears are balanced from each other. The fundamental design of a hypoid gear is hyperbolic, while a spiral bevel gear is conical or funnel shaped.

In a hypoid gearbox, the spiral edge of the pinion is bigger than the spiral edge of the gear. Thus, the pinion size/diameter can be bigger than that of a bevel gear’s pinion. The contact area provided is large, along with better tooth strength that enables more torque to be transmitted and high gear proportions (up to 200:1) to be utilized. Since the poles of hypoid gear do not converge or intersect, bearings can be used on the both the sides of the gear to give additional rigidity.

Global Automotive Hypoid Gearbox Market: Competition Landscape

Neugart GmbH

Neugart GmbH was founded in 1928, and is based in Kippenheim, Germany. The company manufactures gearboxes. Its product offerings include planetary gearboxes with output shaft, planetary gearboxes with output flange, right angle planetary gearboxes with output shaft, right angle planetary gearbox with output flange, right angle gearbox with hollow shaft, hygienic design planetary gearbox, and custom gearboxes for industries such as automation & robotics, packaging, machine tools, food & beverage, medical & pharmaceutical engineering, printing, and agriculture, among others. The company has over 700 employees.

Bharat Gears Ltd.

Bharat Gears Ltd. was founded in 1972 and is based in Mumbai, India. The company manufactures gears for majority of the OEMs in India. The company offers products, including ring and pinion gears, transmission gears and shafts, differential gears, gearboxes, and automotive components.

Moore Gear and Manufacturing Company

Moore Gear and Manufacturing Company was founded in 1930 and is based in Hawthorne Drive, Hermann, Missouri, the U.S. The company manufactures gears and gear racks. It offers products such as helical gears, internal shaped gears, worms and worm gears, segment gears, pinion shafts, ring gears, stem pinions, miter gears, bevel gears, splines, and sprockets.

Atlanta Gear Works

Atlanta Gear Works was founded in 1988 and is based in Dawsonville, Atlanta Georgia, the U.S. The company manufactures gears and rotating equipment. It offers products such as Gearboxes, custom gears for industries, including pulp and paper, cement, chemicals, plastics, power, tire and rubber, steel, and wastewater treatment

Global Automotive Hypoid Gearbox Market: Dynamics

Rise in Demand for High Performance Vehicles

There has been a surge in demand for high performance vehicles, which is propelling the growth of the automotive hypoid gearbox market. Hypoid gearboxes are used in vehicles that exceed the speed of 1000 RPM, while ground gears are used in vehicles that exceed the speed of 8000 RPM. Moreover, hypoid gearboxes are used in vehicles with speed below 8000 RPM for smooth motion and quiet operation. The hypoid gearbox is generally used in rear axles of a vehicle, where the spiral angle of the left side is on pinion and the spiral angle of the right side is on the crown. These operational features is a major factor for use of hypoid gearboxes in high performance vehicles.

