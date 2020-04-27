Automotive Muffler Tip Market To 2027 Growth Analysis By Manufacturers, Regions, Forecast Analysis

Global Automotive Muffler Tip Market: Introduction

An automotive muffler tip or exhaust tip is used or fitted at the end of the exhaust or tail pipe. The hollow exhaust tailpipe end is fixed with a cover or tip to enhance the esthetic appearance, fuel efficiency, performance of the vehicle, and reduce the noise generated by the exhaust (depending upon the mouth size of the muffler tip and tailpipe properties) of the vehicle. Muffler tips are basically cylindrical shaped and fixed at the end of the exhaust pipe of the vehicle.

The Use of muffler tip does not alter the performance of the vehicle significantly, it just enhances the aesthetic appeal of the vehicle along with some design and style improvements.

Global Automotive Muffler Tip Market: Competitive Landscape

Tenneco Inc.

Tenneco Inc. was founded in 1930, and is currently situated in Lake Forest, Illinois, U.S. It provides solutions to the global automotive industry by offering products such as muffler, shock absorber, and struts. The company is among the leading manufacturer of clean air and ride performance products and systems. Tenneco Inc. has invested over 5% of its annual sales/revenue in R&D activities. The company, along with its subsidiary Dynomax, manufactures muffler tips.

Apex Integration

Apex Integration was founded in 1992, and presently, is based in Japan. The company has presence in North America, Japan, and China. The company operates through six product business segments: Induction, exhaust, electronics, suspension, engine and accessories.

Akrapovi

Akrapovi was founded in 1991, and currently, it is based in Ivan?na Gorica, Slovenia. The company has over 1000 employees engaged in the manufacture of the motorcycle and car performance products for the automobile industry. The company’s R&D department with several racing teams to innovate new technologies.

DC Sports

DC Sports was founded in 1987, and it currently has headquarters in California U.S. DC Sports provides 4 different categories of products to the automotive industry such as headers, intake systems, exhausts, and suspension braces.

Rising demand for vehicles globally

Rising demand for vehicles is a major driver of the automotive muffler tip market. The demand for the vehicles is estimated to drive the market, as exhaust is a major component of the vehicle and it also helps enhance the aesthetic value of the vehicle. China, India, the U.S., and Germany are leading manufacturers of vehicles are major markets for the automotive muffler tip.

Government policies and regulation for exhaust

The automotive industry complies with regulations and norms enacted by governments and automotive regulatory bodies. For instance, India has enacted stringent norms for the sound/noise produced by the exhaust. It has also enacted norms for the emission of carbon monoxide from the exhaust system.

Global Automotive Muffler Tip Market – Segmentation

The global automotive muffler tip market can be segmented based on:

Type

Material

Sales Channel

Vehicle Type

Global Automotive Muffler Tip Market – By Type

Based on type, the global automotive muffler tip market can be classified into:

Straight Cut

Angle Cut

Intercooled

Single Wall

Dual Wall

Others

