Cheerleading Equipment Market To 2027 Expected To Grow At The Highest CAGR During The Forecast Period

Cheerleading is a high intensity performance that requires grace, strength, energy, and agility to present complex movements. Routine work for cheerleaders would include activities such as dancing, tumbling, stunting, jumping and cheering. Cheerleaders need to be trained to perform outstanding cheer performances. A cheerleader is considered a role model and trend setter in all the events. Cheerleading equipment is essential among cheerleaders and new trainers to provide safe practices in overall physical training. Nowadays, cheerleading is considered a contact sport owing to continuous growth in its popularity as well as technical complexity. Rise in complexity of the stunts put athletes at risk of injury has influenced the adoption of cheerleading equipment across the globe.

Cheerleading Equipment Market- Competitive Landscape

Participation of international players, both in developed and emerging countries is expected to maintain competition at optimum levels. Additionally, cheerleading equipment manufactured with safe and innovative design is gaining popularity among the youth and training centers.

Major players in the cheerleading equipment market are focusing on developing safe, functional, stylish, and durable products that offer key advantages to meet the expectation of users.

Emerging players in the market are focusing on collaboration with mega retailing channels and online platforms to enhance the sale of the product and improve its profitability. In addition, key competitors are emphasizing on promoting their equipment through celebrity endorsement.

American Athletic Inc.

American Athletic Inc was founded in 1954 and is involved in the business of manufacturing gymnastic and cheerleading equipment. The company is a subsidiary of Russell Brands, LLC that has business across the globe. The company operates its business from Jefferson in the U.S. and offers a wide range of products such as apparatus, mats & pads, and training and developmental equipment.

Asics Corporation

Asics Corporation, founded in 1949, is engaged in the business of designing footwear and sports equipment across the globe. The company is an official supplier to the International Paralympic Committee, which is valid till 2020. The company is emphasizing on adoption of unique business models by launching its own e-commerce websites, promoting itself by developing innovative designs.

Wolverine Worldwide Inc.

Wolverine Worldwide Inc. founded in 1883 is involved in the business of designing products for performing outdoor sport, athletic, casual, work, and active lifestyle. In addition to this, the company is also focused towards producing wide range of footwear. The company has spread its business across 200 countries globally.

Mancino Manufacturing Co., Inc.

Mancino Manufacturing Co., Inc. founded in 1966 is involved in manufacturing products for gymnastics, cheerleader, preschool, martial arts, and ninja gyms. It offers a wide range of products such as cheer spring floor and training equipment for lower levels of body.

Key players in the cheerleading equipment market include American Athletic Inc., Asics Corporation, Mancino Manufacturing Co., Inc., Joma Sports SA, Wolverine Worldwide Inc., Mizuno Corporation, Stunt Double, LLC, Nike Inc., Puma AG, New Balance Athletic, Inc. and Iconix Brand Group Inc.

Cheerleading Equipment Market Dynamics

Rise in popularity of cheerleaders has enhanced demand for cheerleading equipment

Increase in popularity of sports and entertainment activities have encouraged the youth to participate in cheerleading. Risk associated with conventional training of cheerleading practices is leading users to opt for cheerleading equipment. Moreover, involvement of sports regulatory bodies and other organizations to promote safe practices of cheerleading has resulted in stringent laws on sports and training centers, making them opt for effective cheerleading equipment. In addition, rise in the number of cheerleaders across the globe has bolstered the demand for cheerleading equipment. These are the factors expected to influence the growth of the cheerleading equipment market in the coming years.

Availability of counterfeit products

Availability of counterfeit products across the globe impacts the sales and profit of prominent cheerleading equipment manufacturers. Rise in cost of raw material and labor, and overall maintenance of industries has increased the cost of the final product. Hence, users opt for low quality, cheaper products manufactured by local players. Users are also opting for conventional training practices and substitute products. These factors hinder the growth of the cheerleading market across the globe.

