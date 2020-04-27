CRISPR and Cas Genes Market Key Insights, Profiling Companies and Growth Strategies

Increase in applications of CRISPR and Cas gene editing technology in bacteria and usage of gene editing technology for prevention of various diseases are the major factors anticipated to drive the market from 2018 to 2026. Rise in need of alternative medicine for chronic diseases and increase in investments by key players in Asia Pacific are projected to propel the market during the forecast period.

The report also provides profiles of leading players operating in the global CRISPR and Cas market such as Synthego, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., GenScript, Addgene, Merck KGaA (Sigma-Aldrich), Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc., Transposagen Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., OriGene Technologies, Inc., New England Biolabs, Dharmacon, Cellecta, Inc., Agilent Technologies, and Applied StemCell, Inc.

Increase in Usage of DNA-free Cas

DNA-free Cas9 is most commonly used with synthetic crRNA tracrRNA and chosen by researchers who strive to avoid unwanted vector DNA integration into their genomic DNA. CRISPR-Cas9 utilizing mRNA or protein is ideal for applications such as knocking of a fluorescent reporter using HDR or knockout cell line generation. Advantages such as gene editing with DNA-free CRISPR-Cas9 components to reduce potential off-targets and potential usage of CRISPR-Cas9 gene editing to find correlations with human diseases in model systems drive the segment.

Rise in Incidence of Genetic Disorders and Increase in Applications of CRISPR and Cas Genes to Propel Market

Genetic diseases are generally termed as rare diseases. According to NCBI, prevalence of these rare diseases is approximately 5 in 10,000. There are 6,000 to 8,000 rare diseases, with 250 to 280 new diseases diagnosed every year. Hence, 6% to 8% of the global population is projected to be affected by rare diseases i.e., genetic diseases in the near future. Researchers are developing treatments for these diseases with applications of new technologies such as CRISPR. The applications of CRISPR technology are expanding in other industrial sectors. This is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Usage of CRISPR/Cas9 technology in plant research has enabled the investigation of plant biology in detail which has helped to create innovative applications in crop breeding. Site-directed mutagenesis and site-specific integration of a gene, which is also called knock-in, are important in precision crop breeding. Cas9/gRNA-mediated site-directed mutagenesis and knock-in is widely used in rice and Arabidopsis protoplasts. CRISPR/Cas9 provides a simple method to generate a DSB at a target site to trigger HDR repair.

Asia Pacific Market to Witness Exponential Growth

In terms of revenue, the CRISPR and Cas genes market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a CAGR of 22.0% during the forecast period. Growth of the market in the region can be attributed to increase in incidence of chronic diseases such as cancer and the need of development of genetic engineered treatment options. According to the report, Call for Action: Expanding Cancer Care for Women in India, 2017, an estimated 0.7 million women in India are suffering from cancer. China dominated the CRISPR and Cas genes market in Asia Pacific. In 2016, scientists based in China launched the first known human trials of CRISPR, the genomic tech that involves slicing and dicing the body’s very source code to fight cancer. Japan was the second largest market for CRISPR and Cas genes in Asia Pacific.

