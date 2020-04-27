Cyclocross Bikes Market To 2027 Anticipated To Predict A Promising Growth Rate During The Forecast Period

A cyclocross bike is a bicycle specifically designed for the rigors of a cyclocross race. These are specially designed to travel both off and on road. Cyclocross has gained popularity among non-racers owing to its ability of riding in multiple terrain. It also helped athletes to improve physical fitness. These bikes are generally heavier than a road bike; however, they are lighter than a touring bike. Introduction of cyclocross bikes with innovative design and their use for riding as touring bikes are expected to boost popularity of cyclocross bikes among users. Additionally, riders found cyclocross bikes to be effective owing to their light weight, and offer the experience of traditional European cyclocross.

Rise in purchasing power of end-users, rapid increase in adoption of cyclocross bikes for recreational activity by users, rise in concern about physical fitness among users that is leading to preference for cyclocross bikes across the globe, and sports celebrities endorsing cyclocross bikes as touring bikes are major factors that are expected to drive the sales of cyclocross bikes.

Moreover, increase in the number of participants for cyclocross bike racing has fueled the usage of cyclocross bikes, which in turn is expected to boost the cyclocross bikes market during the forecast period. However, high price and maintenance cost of cyclocross bikes is likely to restrain the market in the near future. Nevertheless, development of new and innovative products, targeting new sports centers and wider reach of products through e-commerce are expected to offer significant opportunities to the cyclocross bikes market during the forecast period.

The global cyclocross bikes market can be segmented based on frame material, brake type, size, application, end-user, distribution channel, and region. Based on frame material, the market can be bifurcated into aluminum, steel, and carbon. Based on brake type, the global cyclocross bikes market can be classified into hydraulic disc and mechanical disc. In terms of size, the market can be divided into small, medium, large, and extra-large.

Based on application, the global cyclocross bikes market can be split into transportation, racing, recreation, and physical training. Based on end user, the global cyclocross bikes market can be bifurcated into men and women. In terms of distribution channel, the global cyclocross bikes market can be categorized into online channel and offline channel. The online segment can be further sub-segmented into company websites and e-commerce sites.

Based on the region, the global cyclocross bikes market can be split into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The cyclocross bikes market in North America is expected to gain demand owing to rapid growth in racing at different terrain such as mud, grass, woodland and sand. In Europe, rise in popularity of cyclocross racing in autumn or as a winter sport has fueled the usage of cyclocross bikes.

In Asia Pacific, rise in awareness about cyclocross bike racing has propelled the demand for bikes. Additionally, rapid growth in the recreational activity among the youth population that are opting for cyclocross bikes is likely to boost the sales of cyclocross bikes among end-users in the region. In Middle East & Africa, increase in penetration of key players across the region is expected to boost the demand for cyclocross bikes among end-users. In South America, rise in popularity of multi-terrain bike racing and adventure sports is expected to drive the cyclocross bikes market in the region during the forecast period.

Major players operating in the global cyclocross bikes market include Hero Cycles Limited, Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd., GT Bicycles, The Cannondale Bicycle Corporation, Trek Bicycle Corporation, Ridley Bikes, Santa Cruz Bicycles, Merida Industry Co. Ltd., The Schwinn Bicycle Company, Van Dessel Cycles, Orbea S. Coop., Scott Sports SA, Kona USA, Haro Bicycles, and Avon Cycles Ltd.

