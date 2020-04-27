Disposable Gloves Market To 2023 Surge At A Robust Pace In Terms Of Revenue

Disposable gloves are single-use gloves that reduce the risk of germ dissemination to the environment and from infected patient to a health care worker and vice versa. Disposable gloves are largely used for medical applications; however, demand for these gloves has risen in the non-medical applications such as food & beverage recently. Natural rubber latex gloves are the most prominent product type in the disposable gloves market; however, demand is expected to decline from 2015 to 2023 due to increasing instances of latex allergy. Nitrile disposable gloves have gained significant importance in various applications owing to better puncture resistance. It is considered to be an ideal substitute for natural rubber latex gloves.

Steady demand for disposable gloves in the health care industry and rising application of gloves in the non-medical sector, such as food & beverage, are driving the disposable gloves market in the U.K. However, decline in demand for natural rubber latex disposable gloves is expected to hinder market growth. Adoption of synthetic disposable gloves is expected to boost the growth of the disposable gloves market in the U.K.

This report estimates and forecasts the disposable gloves market in the U.K. The study provides forecast from 2015 to 2023 based on volume (Billion Pieces) and revenue (US$ Mn).

The study includes market estimate for disposable gloves in the U.K. The study also provides a comprehensive view of the disposable gloves market by dividing it into applications such as medical and non-medical. Non-medical application has been further divided into various sub-segments such as food & beverage, cleanroom, industrial, and others.

These application segments have been analyzed based on historic, present, and future trends, and the market has been estimated from 2015 to 2023 in terms of volume (Billion Pieces) and revenue (US$ Mn). The disposable gloves market has been further categorized into various product segments such as natural rubber latex gloves, nitrile gloves, vinyl gloves, and others. A detailed market segmentation further includes demand for above-mentioned products and applications in the U.K.

The report includes a detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the market. This section of the report provides detailed information about value addition at each stage of the value chain in the disposable gloves market in the U.K. The report comprises drivers and restraints for the disposable gloves market along with their support data during the forecast period. Additionally, the report comprises a study of opportunities in the disposable gloves market in the U.K. from 2015 to 2023.

The report also includes Porter’s Five Forces Model to measure the degree of competition in the disposable gloves market in the U.K. The study includes a separate section of qualitative write-up on market attractiveness analysis, wherein product segments are analyzed. The report also provides competitive landscape, which includes market share of key industry players operating in the disposable gloves market on a global level. A qualitative analysis on the National Health Service (NHS), a publicly funded health care system in the U.K., is also included in the report. Additionally, a comprehensive list of companies providing disposable gloves to the health care industry is incorporated in the study.

Furthermore, the report also provides a price trend analysis for disposable gloves from 2015 to 2023 in US$ per box.

Secondary research sources that were typically referred to included, but were not limited to company annual reports, company websites, broker report, investor presentations, SEC filings, and financial reports. Other sources such as internal and external proprietary paid and free access databases, news articles, statistical databases, national government documents, and white papers, market reports, webcasts, and podcasts specific to companies operating in the market have also been referred for the report.

In-depth interviews and discussions with a wide range of key industry participants and opinion leaders were conducted to compile this research study. Primary research represents bulk of the research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. Primary research further aided the analysis by rendering a view on current and upcoming trends in the U.K. disposable gloves market.

Key players operating in the disposable gloves market in the U.K. profiled in the study include Unigloves, BM Polyco Ltd., Barber Healthcare Limited, Paul Hartmann AG, Ansell, Robinson Healthcare, Aurelia Gloves, Davis Schottlander & Davis Ltd., HPC Healthline, Shermond, Fannin, Medline Industries, Inc., Medicare Products Ltd., and Halyard Health, Inc. Company profiles include attributes such as company overview (headcount, headquarters, and stock listing), brand overview, key competitors, business overview, business strategies, recent/key developments and acquisitions, and financial overview.

