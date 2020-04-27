Ethoxylated Sorbitan Esters Market to Flourish with an Impressive CAGR by 2026

Ethoxylated Sorbitan Esters Market: Overview

Ethoxylated sorbitan ester is chemically a surfactant, which is used in the preparation of emulsion, creams, soaps, and ointments in pharmaceuticals and cosmetics industries. It can be defined as an emulsifier that binds various ingredients together in pharmaceutical and personal care products. Key properties of ethoxylated sorbitan esters include formulation flexibility and higher compatibility with materials. Technological innovations and rapid industrialization are major factors driving the global ethoxylated sorbitan ester market includes. Chemically, ethoxylated sorbitan esters contain 20 moles of ethylene oxide and various fatty acids and are also known as polysorbates. They provide wetting, stabilizing, dispersing and viscosity modifying properties in various personal care applications.

Ethoxylated Sorbitan Esters Market: Trends & Demands

Constant demand for ethoxylated sorbitan esters in end-user industries such as pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, personal care, and cosmetics plays a prominent role in boosting the ethoxylated sorbitan esters market. Rise in demand for bio-based products is also fuelling the demand for ethoxylated sorbitan esters. Growth in awareness about the use of quality skin care products is also propelling the demand for ethoxylated sorbitan esters. Ethoxylated sorbitan esters consist primarily of partial fatty acids such as oleate, stearate, or laureate. Food and pharmaceuticals industries in emerging economies such as China and India in Asia Pacific are anticipated to expand significantly in the near future. This can be ascribed to the growth in population, rise in disposable income, and improvement in lifestyle of middle-class families.

Ethoxylated Sorbitan Esters Market: Key Segments

Based on type of ester, the global ethoxylated sorbitan esters market can be classified into sorbitan tristearate, sorbitan monostearate, sorbitan monooleate, sorbitan trioleate, sorbitan monopalmitate, and sorbitan monolaurate. In terms of application, the ethoxylated sorbitan esters market can be segmented into pharmaceuticals, personal care and cosmetics (including skin care creams and lotions, hair care, deodorants, and other cosmetics). Ethoxylated sorbitan esters are widely used in food, pharmaceuticals, personal care, and beauty products such as cold creams, baby lotions, and bath oils. They are highly used in the preparation of ice-creams, as they prevent ice-creams from melting rapidly. Ethoxylated sorbitan esters are also employed in the formulation of influenza vaccines. Ethoxylated sorbitan esters are used as emulsifiers in food applications. These esters are employed as surfactants in soaps and cosmetics and as solubilizers in mouthwashes. Ethoxylated sorbitan esters are used as excipients for stabilizing aqueous formulations of medications. These esters are employed as emulsifiers in the manufacture of popular antiarrhythmic amiodarones.

Ethoxylated Sorbitan Esters Market: Regional Outlook

The global ethoxylated sorbitan esters market expanded significantly in the last decade. This trend is estimated to continue during the forecast period. Asia Pacific holds significant share of the global ethoxylated sorbitan esters market. Growth of the pharmaceutical industries in China and India is likely to offer lucrative opportunities to the ethoxylated sorbitan esters market in Asia Pacific between 2018 and 2026. Rise in demand for ethoxylated sorbitan esters, especially in the food & beverages segment, is driving the ethoxylated sorbitan esters market in Europe. The ethoxylated sorbitan esters market in North America is driven by advancements in the pharmaceuticals industry. The ethoxylated sorbitan esters market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is estimated to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period, owing to the recent economic growth in these regions.

Ethoxylated Sorbitan Esters Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global ethoxylated sorbitan esters market include Akzo Nobel N.V, Clariant AG, Ashland Inc, Evonik, and PolyOne Corporation.

