Fast Fashion Market – Global Industry Projected to be the Most Attractive During 2019-2025



In 2017, the global Fast Fashion market size was million US$ and is forecast to million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Fast Fashion market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Fast Fashion in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Fast Fashion in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Fast Fashion market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Fast Fashion include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Fast Fashion include

Zara

H&M

Uniqlo

Forever 21

Topshop

Gap

Pull & Bear

Bershka

River Island

rue21

Mango

Esprit

Primark

Miss Selfridge

Charlotte Russe

New Look

Cotton On

C&A

Bestseller

NewYorker

Mixxo

Market Size Split by Type

Coat

Pants

Skirt

Other

Market Size Split by Application

Men

Women

Children



Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Fast Fashion market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Fast Fashion market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Fast Fashion manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Fast Fashion with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Fast Fashion submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

