Fast Fashion Market – Global Industry Projected to be the Most Attractive During 2019-2025

In 2017, the global Fast Fashion market size was million US$ and is forecast to million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Fast Fashion market based on company, product type, application and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Fast Fashion in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Fast Fashion in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Fast Fashion market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The various contributors involved in the value chain of Fast Fashion include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Fast Fashion include
Zara
H&M
Uniqlo
Forever 21
Topshop
Gap
Pull & Bear
Bershka
River Island
rue21
Mango
Esprit
Primark
Miss Selfridge
Charlotte Russe
New Look
Cotton On
C&A
Bestseller
NewYorker
Mixxo
Market Size Split by Type
Coat
Pants
Skirt
Other
Market Size Split by Application
Men
Women
Children
Market size split by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Fast Fashion market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Fast Fashion market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Fast Fashion manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Fast Fashion with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To project the value and volume of Fast Fashion submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
