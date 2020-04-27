Gastroscopes Market : Company Profiles, Market Forecast, Market Size 2017 to 2025

Global Gastroscopes Market: Overview

Gastroscopes are the specifically manufactured tubes which are built-in with lenses and lights which can be passed into a patient’s stomach to examine and understand its interior anatomy. These gastroscopes are navigable and precisely captures videos and images of the upper gastrointestinal tract (GI tract).

The global gastroscopes market is estimated to grow rapidly in the coming years. Global demand for gastrointestinal tract (GI tract) diagnostic procedures and endoscopy procedures is huge due to rise in number of complications, for example, obesity, increase in blood pressure, glucose, and cholesterol. Simultaneously, changes in lifestyle habits, for example unhealthy diet, lack of physical activity, and rise in number of food and water borne infections are some of the factors driving the gastroscopes market. Rapid developments in companion diagnostics, techniques such as transcriptomics metabolomics, and genomics are expected to support the growth of the global gastroscopes market. Global demand for gastrointestinal tract (GI tract) diagnostic & therapeutic procedures is growing rapidly due to the increase in incidence of pancreatic, digestive, stomach, and gallbladder system cancers. Gastrointestinal tract cancer is caused by uncontrolled growth of cells.

Global Gastroscopes Market: Drivers and Restraints

Gastroscopes unrestrained growth may lead to formation of lumps, commonly known as tumors. The presence of these malignant tumors obstructs the regular functioning of the GI tract system. Pancreatic and digestive system cancers is an increasing problem in the United States. Annually, approximately, 30,000 patients are diagnosed with this complication. Pharma experts and scientists suggest that the U.S. has the maximum number of patients suffering from pancreatic cancer.

Pancreatic cancer also has a less than five-year survival rate; this makes it one of the highest unmet therapy needs in the overall cancer gastroscopes market. Similarly, esophageal cancer originates inside the cells of the esophagus system. Generally, esophageal cancer is more common in men compared to women. Esophageal cancer is also one of the most common cause of deaths worldwide. Prevalence & incidence rates of these cancers may vary with geographic locations. In some of the regions/countries, cancer cases may be credited to alcohol consumption, tobacco, obesity, and faulty nutritional habits. Increase in diagnosis of GI tract cancer is anticipated to drive the global gastroscopes market. Conversely, the rise in cost of treatment, side effects of chemotherapies, and lack of reimbursement policies in developing regions are some of the factors which may hinder the growth of the global gastroscopes market.

The global gastroscopes market is divided based on product, end users, and geographical regions. By product, the global gastroscopes market is classified into flexible gastroscopes and rigid gastroscopes. By end users, the market is divided into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and others.

Global Gastroscopes Market: Key Segments

Geographically the global gastroscopes market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America and Europe region are anticipated to dominate the global gastroscopes market in the coming years. Some of the key elements behind their domination are technological advancements, rapid adoption of new techniques, and better healthcare infrastructure supported by government policies. Additionally, presence of key players of the market with big investment plans, end users, and common who can easily afford the cost of technologically advanced products which offers safety and quality output are the factors which drives the market in this region.

Global Gastroscopes Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the global gastroscopes market are Endomed Systems, FUJIFILM, HOYA, HUGER Medical Instrument, Karl Storz, and Olympus Corporation.

