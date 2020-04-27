Global Calcium Carbonate Market 2019-2026 Industry Size, Growth, Trend, Regional Scope, Top Key Vendors and Demand Forecast Report

The Global Calcium Carbonate Market was valued at USD XX million in 2019, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Growth of paints & coating, paper industry are some of the factors which is anticipated to drive the demand of calcium carbonate during the forecast period. On the contrary, high cost of product due to high transportation charge are some of the factors which can restrain the growth of the market.

The global Calcium Carbonate market is segmented on the basis of product type, application and region, with focus on manufacturers in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.

Global Calcium Carbonate market competition by top manufacturers, with revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

• Imerys

• Omya AG

• Minerals Technologies Inc.

• Huber Engineered Materials

• Mississippi Lime Company

• Carmeuse

• Sibelco

• Calcinor SA

• Excalibar Minerals LLC

• Maruo Calcium Co. Ltd.

Global Calcium Carbonate Market is spread across 121 pages

On the basis of types, the market is split into:

• Ground Calcium Carbonate

• Precipitated Calcium Carbonate

• Others

Based on applications, the market is divided into:

• Paper

• Paints & Coatings

• Adhesives & Sealants

• Others

Research Methodology:

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective, such as, analyst reports of investment banks. The secondary research is the primary base of our study wherein we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources, such as, white papers, government and regulatory published articles, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factors, recent investments, market dynamics including technical growth scenario, consumer behavior, and end use trends and dynamics, and production capacity were taken into consideration.

Different weightages have been assigned to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs), which typically include:

• Manufacturers

• Suppliers

• Distributors

• Government Body & Associations

• Research Institutes

