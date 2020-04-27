Global E-Liquids market 2019 Size, Share Growth, Trend, Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2024

For More Info, Get Sample Report Here @ https://www.orianresearch.com/request-sample/774747

Scope of the Report:

E-liquid is the mixture used in vapor products such as e-cigarettes and generally consists of propylene glycol, glycerin, water, nicotine, and flavorings. While the ingredients vary the liquid typically contains 95% propylene glycol and glycerin

North America is the largest sales place, with a sales market share nearly 39.2% in 2017. Europe enjoys 27.1% market share.

Market competition is intense. Halo, VMR Product, Turning Points Brands, Nasty Juice, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The worldwide market for E-Liquids is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 26.6% over the next five years, will reach 4880 million US$ in 2024, from 1190 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the E-Liquids in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Halo

VMR Product

Turning Points Brands

Nasty Juice

NicVape

Truvape

VaporCast

Space Jam

PG Base

VG Base

Blend PG & VG

Retail

Online

Chapter 1, to describe E-Liquids Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of E-Liquids, with sales, revenue, and price of E-Liquids, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of E-Liquids, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, E-Liquids market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe E-Liquids sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

