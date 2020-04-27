Global Forklift Truck Market Research Report 2018 | By Size, Share, Trends, Demand and Forecast to 2025

Forklift is a power industrial truck used for handling different materials utilized to transfer goods over a short distance. The forklift market is projected to witness notable growth in future owing to high efficiency, eco-friendly nature, and low operation cost. Expansion of logistics industry and economic growth driven by emerging economies have led to increase in logistics volume and therefore, strengthening the growth of forklift market.

The Global forklift truck market is projected to grow with a significant growth rate during the forecast period 2018-2025.

For Sample copy of this [email protected]

https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/global-forklift-truck-market-1972#ReportSample/

Global Forklift Truck Market: Key Players

Toyota Industries Corporation, Kion Group AG, Jungheinrich AG, Mitsubishi Logisnext Company Ltd., Crown Equipment Corp., Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc., Anhui Forklift Truck Group Co. Ltd., Hangcha Group Co. Ltd., Doosan Industrial Vehicle, and Clark Material Handling International, Inc. are the key players of forklift truck market globally.

Retail segment is projected to be the Leading segment in the Global forklift truck market during the forecast period.

The Retail segment dominates the overall forklift truck market and anticipated to lead the market over the forecast period 2018-2025. Owing to growth in e-commerce business, expansion of warehouse space globally and rising manufacturing industries. With the technological advancement and economic level, the forklift truck is likely to grow over the forecast period. Forklift trucks provide higher flexibility and operational speed for repeated material handling tasks which makes it suitable for numerous construction activities. Moreover, stringent government regulations related to carbon emissions in numerous countries and rise in adoption of electric forklift truck are expected to fuel the forklift truck market growth in the future.

Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share of the global forklift truck market during the forecast period.

China exhibits the fastest growing region over the forecast period due to the various factors like favorable economic environment and a need for technological advancement in in-house logistics in the country. Asia-Pacific and Europe are the major demand generating regions in the global forklift market. Owing to surging demand for new commercial hubs, airports, seaports, and road construction in the regions, government scheme such as Make in India. Factors such as favorable economic environment and technological advancements will fuel the demand for forklift truck globally. Moreover, increasing penetration of e-commerce companies in countries like India & China is further bolstering the growth of the forklift market in the region.

Don’t miss the business opportunity of Forklift Truck Market. Consult to our analyst and gain crucial insights and facilitate your business growth.

Scope of the Report

By Engine Power

IC Engine Power

Electric Power

By End-User

Transportation and Logistics

Retail Industry

General Manufacturing

Construction

Food & Beverages

By Class

Class I

Class II

Class III

Class IV

Class V

In addition, the report provides analysis of the Car Care Product market with respect to the following geographic segments and their high performing regions:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

LATAM

MEA

Request for TOC of this [email protected]

https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/global-forklift-truck-market-1972#TOC/

About BlueWeave Consulting & Research Pvt Ltd. (BWC)

BlueWeave Consulting provides a full scope of business intelligence solution for solving your toughest challenges. BWC is an emerging global expert & pioneer in the market research and provision of exclusive market INTEL. We optimize your decision making by equipping your industry with an accurate & better market research according to your industry demands through our professionally designed qualitative & quantitative research methods. Our trendy & efficient sample collection methods, integrated data solutions as well as methodologies certainly make us a better partner that you can rely on. With collective experience in the varied fields of retail, market research and reporting, we provide the business insight and business practices that would give the required impetus for your company’s growth.

Contact Us:

[email protected]

https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com

Global Contact: +1 866 658 6826

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets