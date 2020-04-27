Global Lime Oil Industry 2019-2024 Market Demand, Growth Factors, Size, Top Key Players and Forecast Research Report

Lime Oil Industry studies can be made from cold pressed peel and distilled peel, mainly used for blending lemon, citrus and other fruit flavor drinks with essence. Limes are a rich source of vitamin C, sour and are often used to accent the flavors of foods and beverages.

The difficulty in identifying exactly which species of fruit are called lime in different parts of the English-speaking world (and the same problem applies to homonyms in other European languages) is increased by the botanical complexity of the citrus genus itself, to which the majority of limes belong.

Limes have higher contents of sugars and acids than lemons do. Lime juice may be squeezed from fresh limes, or purchased in bottles in both unsweetened and sweetened varieties.

The worldwide market for Lime Oil is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

Global Lime Oil Market is spread across 117 pages, profiling 07 top companies and supported with tables and figures.

Species of this genus hybridise readily, and it is only recently that genetic studies have started to throw light on the structure of the genus.

In cooking, lime is valued both for the acidity of its juice and the floral aroma of its zest.

This report focuses on the Lime Oil in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Lime Oil Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

• Citrolim

• Cítricos Vega

• Citrojugo

• GRUPO TECNAAL

• Citricos de Apatzingan

• CIFAL HERBAL Private

• Ungerer & Company

Market Segment by Type covers:

• Distilled

• Expressed

• Essence

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

• Food Industry

• Perfume and Cosmetics

• Others

