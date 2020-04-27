“ Healthcare Facility Management Market Valuable Growth And Future Scenario Forecast 2019 – 2025″ is the latest addition to Researchmoz.us industry research reports collection.
Healthcare and hospital facility management is constantly needed to maintain a clean and healthy environment. It is important for medical facilities to ensure service requests are responded to quickly and efficiently and preventive maintenance schedules are set up in order to maintain operations without interruption.
In 2018, the global Healthcare Facility Management market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Healthcare Facility Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Healthcare Facility Management development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Siegel-Gallagher Management Company, Inc.
Iss World Services A/S
ABM
Ecolab USA Inc.
OCS Group
Medxcel Facilities Management
Aramark
Vanguard Resources
Mitie Group PLC
Arpal Group
AmeriPride Service Inc.
Founders3 Real Estate Services
Sodexo, Inc.
Compass Group Plc
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Plumbing, Air Conditioning Maintenance
Fire Protection Systems
Mechanical and Electrical Maintenance
Cleaning and Pest Control
Laundry
Catering
Security
Waste Management
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Hospital
Ambulatory Service Centers
Clinics
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Healthcare Facility Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Healthcare Facility Management development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Healthcare Facility Management are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
