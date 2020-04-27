“ In-mold electronics (IME) Market Size Will Grow Profitably In Upcoming Estimation, Challenges And Future Forecast 2025″ is the latest addition to Researchmoz.us industry research reports collection.
IME Manufacturer: In-Mold Electronics is the combination of traditional In-Mold Decorating (IMD) technology with Printed Electronics. The result is an aesthetically pleasing, highly-functional, lightweight, and lower-cost alternative to traditional Human Machine Interfaces (HMI) with mechanical switches.
In 2018, the global In-mold electronics (IME) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global In-mold electronics (IME) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the In-mold electronics (IME) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
BotFactory
Butler Technologies
Canatu
CERADROP
Dupont
Lite-On Mobile
MesoScribe Technologies
Nagase America Corporation
Nascent Objects
nScrypt Inc
Optomec
Pulse Electronics
TactoTek
Tangio Printed Electronics
Teijin Ltd
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Silver Conductive ink Material
Carbon Conductive ink Material
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Consumer Electronics
Car
Home Appliance
Industry
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of In-mold electronics (IME) are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
