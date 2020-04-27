In-vehicle Connected Services Market To 2027 Report, Trends, Size, Share, Analysis, Estimations And Forecasts

In-vehicle Connected Services Market Introduction

In-vehicle connected services allow systems and devices in the vehicle to connect with external remote systems and over the Internet. In-vehicle connected services enable auto-manufacturers and service providers to deliver roadside assistance, emergency calling, and remote diagnostics, thereby improving the customer service. In-vehicle connected services allow the vehicle to connect over the array of platforms and also deliver navigations feeds, location-based news, and media and entertainment.

In-vehicle Connected Services Market – Competitive Landscape

Harman International was acquired by Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. in March 2017. The acquisition accelerated the growth of company into connected vehicle solutions and services. In April 2019, automaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles announced it had signed a contract with Harman International to deliver ‘Ecosystem,’ a connected service platform for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles vehicles. The platform includes telematics service, rental, sharing solution, maintenance, infotainment, safety, and other in-vehicle connected services.

HARMAN International

Founded in 1980, HARMAN International is a subsidiary of Samsung Group. It is a key player in the in-vehicle connected services market. The company provides device management, applications, analytics, cloud platform, and services to the connected car.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Established in 1886, Robert Bosch GmbH is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany. The company is a global player manufacturing automotive components and systems. It also provides connected vehicle solutions such as connectivity solution for cloud-based services, predictive diagnostics, driving assistance, and retrofit eCall systems.

In-vehicle Connected Services Market Dynamics

Government Compliance Mandating On-board Recording device to drive the In-vehicle Connected Services Market

Implementation of regulations such as eCall in Europe for emergency assistance is driving the in-vehicle connected services market. Countries such as Brazil and Russia are expected to adopt similar regulations to lower road fatalities and improve road safety. The U.S Department of Transport has mandated all vehicles in the country to be equipped with V2X communications by 2023. Implementation of stringent regulations is set to propel the in-vehicle connected services market.

Increase in Consumer Demand for In-vehicle Connected Services

Rise in demand for luxury and comfort and increase in spending power have boosted the demand for infotainment and entertainment services. Rise in awareness about vehicle safety is propelling the demand for advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) solutions. In-vehicle connected services help fleet operators monitor the fleet and predict maintenance schedule of vehicles, and thereby reduce the cost of operations.

In-vehicle Connected Services Market Segmentation

Based on service type, the in-vehicle connected services market can be segmented into:

Safety & Security (ADAS)

Telematics

Infotainment & Navigation

Based on vehicle type, the in-vehicle connected services market can be divided into:

Passenger Vehicle

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

