India Bakery Products Market 2019: Industry Analysis, Top Players, Trend, Competitors, Growth, and Forecast to 2025 | Parle Products Private Limited, Britannia Industries Limited, Surya Food and Agro Limited

According to the upcoming market report by BlueWeave Consulting, The India Bakery Products Market estimated to grow with a significant growth rate during the forecast period. The Southern region is the largest contributor in terms of revenue to the India bakery market in 2018.

Bakery Industry is one of the largest segments of the food processing industry in India. The availability of innovative bakery products containing multi-grains and whole wheat with low trans-fat and calorie content has further facilitated their consumption. India is the second largest producer of biscuits (cookies) in the world after the USA. Bakery industry is one of the oldest businesses in India, which is modernizing and is constantly changing in terms of product range and services due to the high nutrient value and affordability bakery products will drive the bakery market over the forecasted period.

Get PDF [email protected]

https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/india-bakery-products-market-1854#ReportSample/

India Bakery Product Market: Competitive Dynamics

Companies such as Parle Products Private Limited, Britannia Industries Limited, Surya Food and Agro Limited, ITC Limited, Monginis Foods Private Limited, Bonn Nutrients Private Limited, Elite Foods Private Limited, Anmol Industries Limited, Saj Food Products Private Limited, and Dream Bake Private Limited are the key players in India bakery product industry. In term of volume, Parle dominates the biscuit market and Britannia Industries Limited dominates the bread market in India over the projected period. Companies in this industry are following different strategies to strengthen their market position.

India Bakery Products Market: Scope

On the basis of the Product, the bakery market is categories as Biscuits, Bread, Cakes, Bun, Pastries, and Rusks. On Sales channel basis market is segmented as Retail stores, Specialty store and On-line distributor. Finally, the report covers the analysis of these segments across North, West, East, and South along with the qualitative analysis for market estimates that boosts the growth of the India Bakery Products market during the forecast period.

India Bakery Products Market: By Product Type

Biscuits: The Biscuit Market is estimated to grow with the highest growth rate in terms of value during the forecast period due to the innovative packaging, new flavors, and shapes. In term of volume, Parle dominates the biscuit market. Biscuits are a small baked product, one of the most-loved food products for every age group. Biscuits are easy to carry, tasty to eat, cholesterol free and reasonably priced.

Bread: Bread is the second-most consumed bakery product in India, after biscuits and cookies. Bread is a low margin-high volume based processed food. The increasing disposable incomes, urbanization, and changing consumer preferences and lifestyles have given a boost to the bread industry. The southern region is the leading region in bread consumption. Britannia Industries Limited dominates the bread market in India over the projected period.

Cakes: The cake market in India is expected to witness notable growth during the forecast period, owing to change in spending patterns of consumers, on the back of expanding middle-class population and increasing consumer preference for cakes as a regular sweet rather than an occasional treat. Moreover, growing population base of the young working class, which prefers to spend on lifestyle & luxury products, availability of innovative packaged products, and aggressive marketing & promotional activities expected to boost demand for dry cakes in India in the coming years.

Table of Contents:

Chapter One: Research Framework

Chapter Two: Assumptions & Research methodology

Chapter Three: Executive summary

Chapter Four: India Bakery Products Industry Insights

Chapter Five: India Bakery Products Market Overview

Chapter Six: India Bakery Products Market, By Product Types

Chapter Seven: India Bakery Products Market, By Biscuit Types

Chapter Eight: India Bakery Products Market, By Distribution Channel

Chapter Nine: Company Profile

Browse full Table of [email protected]

https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/india-bakery-products-market-1854#TOC/

About BlueWeave Consulting & Research Pvt Ltd. (BWC)

BlueWeave Consulting provides a full scope of business intelligence solution for solving your toughest challenges. BWC is an emerging global expert & pioneer in the market research and provision of exclusive market INTEL. We optimize your decision making by equipping your industry with an accurate & better market research according to your industry demands through our professionally designed qualitative & quantitative research methods. Our trendy & efficient sample collection methods, integrated data solutions as well as methodologies certainly make us a better partner that you can rely on. With collective experience in the varied fields of retail, market research and reporting, we provide the business insight and business practices that would give the required impetus for your company’s growth.

Contact Us:

[email protected]

https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com

Global Contact: +1 866 658 6826

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets