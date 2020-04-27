Iron & Steel Smelting Market – Volume Analysis, Segments, Value Share and Key Trends 2018-2026

Global Iron & Steel Smelting Market: Overview

Iron is considered a common element on Earth. Iron is extensively in construction industry. It is also considered to be one of the oldest metals that was used long time ago. The process of applying heat to the ore in order to extract base metal is known as smelting. It is a major form of extractive metallurgy. Smelting uses heat and reducing agents such as coal to eliminate other elements from the metal. Steel and iron are closely related. Iron is produced by melting of iron ore in a blast furnace. Steel is harder than iron and has one percent of carbon content.

Global Iron & Steel Smelting Market: Key Segments

The iron & steel smelting market can be segmented based on type of smelting, process, application, and region. In terms of type of smelting, the iron & steel smelting market can be classified into wrought iron, steel, and cast iron. Wrought iron is a tough iron with carbon content of less than 0.08%. Steel is an alloy of cast iron with carbon content is up to 2.1%. Cast iron is a group of iron-carbon alloys with carbon content of more than 2%. Based on process, the iron & steel smelting market can be divided into roasting, reduction, and fluxes. In terms of application, the iron & steel smelting market can be segmented into automotive, construction, manufacturing sectors, oil & gas, and others.

Global Iron & Steel Smelting Market: Drivers & Restraints

One of the advantages of using iron & steel smelting is that iron can be recycled after long use. Major advantages of the smelt reduction processes is its use of a process can smelt a wide range of iron ores. Iron & Steel Smelting helps eliminate harmful coking plants that reduce pollution. Iron & steel are durable and can withstand extreme ranges in temperature. Steel is harder than iron and it does not corrode or rust easily. Advanced and newer technologies are emerging in order to reduce costs and improve quality of iron & steel products for the use in various applications. Iron & steel smelting is capital intensive. This is projected to restrain the market. Iron smelting is also prone to corrosion in extreme and aggressive handling conditions due to presence of high carbon content.

Global Iron & Steel Smelting Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of geography, the global iron & steel smelting market can be segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. The iron & steel smelting market in countries such as China, India, Japan, and Singapore in Asia Pacific is expanding at a considerable pace due to rapid urbanization and industrialization. Demand for iron & steel smelting is rising steadily in North America due refurbishment and redevelopment of existing infrastructure in the region. Demand for iron & steel smelting is high in countries such as Germany, the U.K., Russia, Italy, and France in Europe due to rapid industrial growth. The iron & steel smelting market is expected to develop in countries in Latin America after its recovery from the economic slowdown. Countries in the Middle East, especially those in Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), which include Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, and UAE have considerably increased the use of iron & steel to improve infrastructure and reduce pollution. This, in turn, is projected to drive the iron & steel smelting market in the region.

Global Iron & Steel Smelting Market: Key Players

Key market players operating in the global iron & steel smelting market include Arcelor Mittal, Hebei Iron and Steel Group, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation, Tata Steel Group, Jiangsu, Tianjin, Jindal SAW, and Summit Iron & Steel Smelting Corporation.

