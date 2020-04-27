Knee Cartilage Repair Market Insight on the Important Factors and Trends Influencing the Industry

The report suggests that an increase in the number of bone and joint injuries, enhancement in technology, and rise in awareness about health care are expected to propel the knee cartilage repair market in the near future. Additionally, increase in concerns about sports injuries and arthritis-related diseases is anticipated to drive the global market.

North America and Europe are projected to dominate the global market, owing to an increase in orthopedic procedures, rise in incidence of obesity, and introduction of technologically advanced products in these regions. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a prominent CAGR between 2018 and 2026. This is due to increased spending on public health care systems, significant rise in the geriatric population, and increase in adoption of sports activities among the younger generation. The knee cartilage repair market in Latin America is likely to expand at a moderate growth rate during the forecast period.

Cell-based cartilage resurfacing application of knee cartilage repair is expected to boost the market

The cell-based cartilage resurfacing segment is anticipated to expand at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Factors attributed to the higher CAGR of the cell-based cartilage resurfacing segment include rise in the incidence of orthopedic surgeries, increase in the prevalence of damage articular cartilage and arthritis among the global population, and rise in demand for minimally invasive orthopedic surgeries from physicians and patients.

Moreover, cell therapy and tissue engineering techniques are positively influencing orthopedic patients, which in turn is likely to fuel the demand for cell-based cartilage resurfacing application during the forecast period. Reimbursement and Medicare benefits available to patients for the treatment of knee arthritis and musculoskeletal disorders have contributed to the major share held by the cell-based cartilage resurfacing segment.

Hospitals segment dominates the market and is estimated to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period

In terms of end-user, the hospitals segment accounted for a leading share of the global knee cartilage repair market. The market share held by the segment is estimated to increase by the end of 2026. The hospitals segment is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of more than 6% during the forecast period. Rise in the availability of specialized pain management services, increase in the footfall of orthopedic patients in hospitals, and adoption of digital platforms for the marketing of the pain management practices have led to the prominent share held by the hospitals segment in the global knee cartilage repair market.

Increase in number of multinational hospital chains and high digitization budgets are likely to drive the hospitals segment during the forecast period. High prevalence and incidence rates of bone injuries and arthritis and increase in number of cases of knee fractures and damaged articular cartilage among the global population have led to an increase in patient flow to hospitals. These factors are expected to fuel the hospitals segment at a significant pace between 2018 and 2026.

