Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market – SWOT Analysis of Major Industry Segments

The report suggests that the growth of the market is expected to be steady owing to various factors, such as, increase in government initiatives to make reimbursement policies affordable for patients. In addition, rise in incidence of various diseases, such as, cancer and stroke, growth in the global geriatric population, and introduction of technologically advanced products are expected to boost the growth of the magnetic resonance imaging market during the forecast period.

Closed MRI segment to account for major market share

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global magnetic resonance imaging market based on application, design, device type, and end-user. In terms of design, closed MRI segment dominated the global magnetic resonance imaging market. Closed MRI equipment are composed of large tubes where patient lies down in an oval shaped MRI scanner opening. These scanners are used with high magnetic field strength that ranges from 1.5 Tesla to 3.0 Tesla. Advantages such as ability to scan in a precise and rapid manner and visualize physiological processes of the human body are estimated to boost the adoption of closed MRI equipment.

However, growth of the segment is anticipated to be hampered as obese and claustrophobic patients cannot be scanned through closed MRI equipment due to small aperture size of the equipment. In addition, patients undergoing scanning by stationary CT equipment need to lie motionless on the tube / medical stretcher which is difficult for claustrophobic patients due to anxiety.

North America dominates the global magnetic resonance imaging market

North America accounts for the leading share of the global magnetic resonance imaging market, primarily due to its large patient population and increase in disease awareness among people. Factors such as rise in awareness about imaging devices and demand for technologically advanced magnetic resonance imaging equipment have also contribute toward the dominant market share of the region. However, certain factors are seen to be restraining the market growth in North America. The number of imaging procedures is declining rapidly in the U.S. due to increasing awareness about superfluous imaging performed that not only causes unwarranted exposure to radiation but also burdens health care budgets of people.

Asia Pacific comprises emerging economies such as China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand. The region offers immense opportunities to the health care sector, and was the second largest market in 2017. It accounted for 27.0% share of the global magnetic resonance imaging equipment market in 2017. The magnetic resonance imaging market is characterized by high demand for refurbished imaging systems due low purchasing parity in these countries. Asia Pacific offers large opportunities to the magnetic resonance imaging market as most of the countries in the region are focused on developing their health care infrastructure.

