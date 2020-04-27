Mixer Granulator Market To 2027 Market Comparison By Regions, Types, Trends And Applications

Mixer granulators are an efficient and versatile blending device used for mixing of dry powders. They are used for fast dry & wet mixing, homogenizing, humidifying and granulating of the powder in Chemical, Pharmaceutical, Food, Cosmetic, Plastic, and general mixing Industries. Mixer granulator is consists of a bowl, feeder, outlet, control system, and impeller & chopper assembly. It is also used for size enlargement process in which mixtures of fine powders are combined into larger granules or agglomerates.

Impeller and chopper included in the machine comes in wide range of speed, pressure, temperature and sensitive liquid flow rate control. Furthermore, presence of desired droplet size with adequate impeller torque also controls the granulation process. The availability of technologically advanced products with regulated drive system, temperature and pressure are expected to gain popularity among users for usage in processing of the final product.

Mixer granulator Market- Competitive Landscape

Participation of international players, both in developed and emerging countries is expected to maintain competition at optimum levels. Additionally, Mixer granulators with advanced technology and innovative design are gaining popularity among the major industries such as pharmaceuticals, food, chemical and cosmetics.

Major players in the Mixer granulator market are focusing on improving the design of products by newer granulating technologies that offer key advantages to improve final product quality and meet the expectation of consumers.

Emerging players in the market are focusing towards collaboration with major industries such as food, pharmaceuticals, chemical and cosmetic to enhance the sale of the product and improve its profitability. In addition to this, the key competitors are also emphasizing for after sales services to promote its business.

GEA Group

GEA Group was founded in 1881 is involved in the business of engineering solution. The company supplies it product in more than 50 countries. The company is focused towards developing innovative equipment and process technology. GEA Group is listed in the STOXX® Europe 600 index.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Robert Bosch GmbH was founded in 1886, engaged in the business of engineering and technology solutions. The company operates its business in four segment such as mobility, consumer goods, industrial technology and energy and building technology. The company has network of over 440 subsidiaries and regional entities. The company operates its business in over 60 countries across the globe.

LINXIS Group

LINXIS Group was founded in 1998 is involved in the business of designing and manufacturing of specialized equipment and industrial solutions. The company offers its product to wide range of users such as bakery, dairy, and healthcare industries. To meet the satisfaction of end users, the company is focused towards developing customized solution.

Key players in the market include GEA Group AG, Charles Ross & Son Company, Alphatech Engineers, Robert Bosch GmbH, LINXIS Group, Yenchen machinery co., ltd., IMA – Industria Macchine Automatiche S.p.A., Cadmach Machinery Co. Pvt. Ltd., O’Hara Technologies, and L.B. Bohle.

Mixer granulator Market Dynamics

Increase in the Stringent Quality Requirements of the FDA / cGMP has Gained Demand for Mixer Granulators

Growing demand for granulated food across the globe is the key driving force in the mixer granulator market. Moreover, stringent laws implemented by regulatory bodies such as FDA and cGMP for good manufacturing practices are influencing the adoption of the product. In recent years, Mixer granulators are also extensively used in the industrial sector to process a wide range of by-products as well as manufacturing of final products. It is utilized in mixing of product until the desired granule size and density are achieved as per regulated bodies.

Focus on Innovative Techniques and Online Sales Channels to Penetrate the Mixer granulator Market

Manufacturers in the mixer granulator market are focusing towards new investment in research and development activities to discover new and innovative techniques to develop mixer granulators. Manufacturers are also focusing on offering, flexible and cost-effective manufacturing solutions that maximize operational reliability and productivity. This helps to get the desired quality of the final product with minimal power consumption and time for material processing. In addition, manufacturers are also trying to popularize the product through a wide range of e-commerce channels and company owned websites to meet the requirements of end-users.

