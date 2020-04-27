Neonatal Conjunctivitis Treatment Market Foreseen To Prosper High Growth Industry Innovations Forecasting By 2025

Neonatal conjunctivitis, also known as ophthalmia neonatorum, is one of the causes of severe neonatal morbidity as well as mortality in developing countries. Neonatal conjunctivitis is defined as conjunctivitis that occurs in newborns mostly during the first few days of life. Clinical signs of the disease include edema, erythema of the eyelids, and purulent discharge from the eyes.

View Report : https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/neonatal-conjunctivitis-treatment-market.html

Agents of sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) such as Neisseria gonorrhoeae and Chlamydia trachomatis are some of the etiologic agents of neonatal conjunctivitis. Microorganisms that occur on the skin and in the gastrointestinal tract such as Staphylococcus aureus and Pseudomonas sp. can also cause the disease. The cause of neonatal conjunctivitis is difficult to determine.

The global neonatal conjunctivitis treatment market is expect to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Neonatal conjunctivitis leads to blindness in babies across the world. Rising prevalence of neonatal conjunctivitis in developing countries is one of the factors driving the global market during the forecast period. Surge in the prevalence of sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) is another factor likely to propel the global market during the forecast period. Factors such as poor hygiene conditions, premature deliveries, and maternal sexually transmitted infection are some of the risk factors for neonatal conjunctivitis. Lack of awareness about the treatment of the disease in developing countries and lack of coverage of medicines in these countries are some of the factors restraining the global neonatal conjunctivitis treatment market during the forecast period.

The global neonatal conjunctivitis treatment market can be segmented based on causative agent, distribution channel, and region. Based on causative agent, neonatal conjunctivitis treatment market has been divided into neonatal conjunctivitis caused by Chlamydia, neonatal conjunctivitis caused by Neisseria, neonatal conjunctivitis caused by viruses, and others. The most common cause of neonatal conjunctivitis is Chlamydia. Hence, the neonatal conjunctivitis caused by Chlamydia segment is anticipated to hold a significant share of the global neonatal conjunctivitis treatment market during the forecast period. Based on distribution channel, the global neonatal conjunctivitis treatment market has been divided into hospital pharmacies, drug stores, and online pharmacies. The hospital pharmacies segment is anticipated to the hold the largest share of the global Cellular Therapy in Oncology Pipeline market during the forecast period.

Request PDF Brochure of the Report For More Information @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=40679

Geographically, the global neonatal conjunctivitis treatment market has been divided into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the global market for neonatal conjunctivitis. High prevalence of sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) and rise in awareness about neonatal conjunctivitis are some of the key factors driving neonatal conjunctivitis treatment market in North America. Furthermore, rise in awareness among people about ocular drug delivery systems, rise in per capita health care expenditure, increase in R&D of new drugs are fueling the market in the region. Europe is anticipated to hold the second-largest share of the global neonatal conjunctivitis treatment market from 2017 to 2025, due to rise in the incidence of gonorrhea infection in the region. Neonatal conjunctivitis treatment market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness rapid growth during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is a highly lucrative market for neonatal conjunctivitis treatment, due to increase in the prevalence of infections, poor hygiene conditions in developing countries, and prolonged deliveries in some of the countries in the region.

Buy Now This Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=40679<ype=S

In order to acquire a significant position in neonatal conjunctivitis treatment market, key players in the global neonatal conjunctivitis treatment market have adopted strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, improvement in products, and cost-effectiveness. Some of the key players operating in the global neonatal conjunctivitis treatment market are Merck & Co. Inc., Akorn Inc., Pfizer Inc., and Bayer AG.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets