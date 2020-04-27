Online Examination Solutions Market To 2026 Demand Is Likely To Continue In Future

Online examination is a method of conducting tests online to measure the knowledge of the applicants. It is conducted by colleges, universities, and corporate entities. With online examinations, applicants can do the test online at a suitable time on their PC, laptop, tablet, or Android phone. Users need a browser and internet connection for online examinations.

An online examination solution provides a highly scalable and secure engine and manages the entire examination lifecycle online with minimal administrative efforts. It offers flexibility for exams of multiple subjects and offers a detailed analysis of results of each evaluation. Features of the solution such as online registration and online payment facilities can be integrated in a short time. Result of the test is generated automatically after completion of the test. Online examination solutions eliminate the need for human invigilation with features such as Windows violation record and image proctoring.

The global online examination solutions market is primarily driven by the rising need for security of question papers, since paper leak is a major issue faced by most institutions. Furthermore, the need for reducing excess paper usage and wastage is projected to fuel the growth of the online examination solutions market across the world. Additionally, rise in demand for instant evaluation and result from applicants is expected to boost demand for online examination solutions across the world. Increasing expectations of students or applicants to give the exam at any time from any device without using pen or paper is further accelerating the demand for online examination solutions worldwide. Rising demand to keep the content secure until the examination begins is also expected to boost the online examination solutions market in the coming years.

However, the security of the online examination process is anticipated to hamper the growth of the market. This is mainly because sometimes the right candidate does not appear for the exam. This brings up the need for a proper authorization and authentication process to ensure the right candidate is appearing for the exam. Furthermore, internet connectivity is still a challenge especially in remote areas which is another major factor anticipated to hinder the growth of the online examination solutions market in the forthcoming years.

The global online examination solutions market can be segmented based on deployment, component, end-user, type, and region. In terms of deployment, the market can be categorized into cloud-based and on-premise. Based on component, the market can be classified into software and services. In terms of type, the market can be categorized into web based online exam software, mobile/tablet application, computer based offline test, and recruitment test. Based on end-user, the global online examination solutions market can be classified into universities, professional training institutes, colleges, schools, and corporate enterprises.

In terms of region, the global online examination solutions market can be segmented into Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, South America, and Asia Pacific. The market in North America is estimated to be dominant during the forecast period. This is primarily due to early adoption of online examination solutions by organizations in the region.

The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a significant rate during the forecast period. The region is estimated to present attractive opportunities to the online examination solutions market in the near future. Factors such as increasing focus on digitalization to manage and generate online tests for students are driving the adoption of online examination solutions in the region. The demand for online examination solutions in the region is primarily generated from countries such as China, India, Australia, and Singapore.

Major players operating in the global online examination solutions market include White Sepal Services Pvt. Ltd., Mettl Online Assessment, Eklavvya.in, Quizworks, ExamOnline, ProProfs, ExamSoft Worldwide, Inc., Conduct Exam Technologies LLP, Ginger Webs Pvt Ltd., and ExamBuilder.

