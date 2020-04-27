Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market: Technological Growth Map with an Impact-Analysis

North America and Europe are projected to dominate the global market, owing to an increase in the demand for novel technologies. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a notable growth rate of 5.7% during the forecast period. The market for ophthalmic ultrasound systems in Latin America is likely to expand at a moderate growth rate during the forecast period. Key factors contributing to the expansion of the market in Brazil are rapid improvement in health care infrastructure and increase in purchasing power of people. Additionally, health care companies are striving to cut hospitalization costs, while offering better services to patients in the country.

Rise in prevalence of glaucoma globally, each year, to fuel market

Few common ocular disorders that exhibit high incidence rates worldwide are cataract, glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, and refractive errors. In 2017, according to PubMed research, it was revealed that glaucoma was the second most common cause of blindness and irreversible blindness worldwide. It estimated 6.2 million people are likely to be bilaterally blind from open-angle glaucoma by 2022.

A-scan segment dominates the market and the segment is estimated to gain market share during the forecast period

A-scan was a prominent segment of the market in 2017. However, the A-scan segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. Technological advancements in ophthalmic ultrasound systems and increase in number of patients with ocular diseases and disorders drive the market globally.

Constant rise in geriatric population and ocular disorders, each year, to fuel market

Persistent rise in the geriatric population significantly boosts the development of ophthalmology systems, as this population is highly susceptible to several health disorders as compared to younger people, including eye disorders. This creates a notable demand for effective management of the disorders and diseases, globally. In 2018, according to World Health Organization (WHO) projections, global geriatric population is anticipated to reach about 1.5 billion by 2050. According to the PubMed analysis, in 2018, 4.8 billion people are likely to be nearsighted by the year 2050, globally.

The portable segment is projected to lead the ophthalmic ultrasound systems market

Portable ophthalmic ultrasound systems are easy to handle and reliably fit into small spaces. Increase in cataract and glaucoma cases in under-developed regions is also likely to boost the portable segment of the global ophthalmic ultrasound systems market by 2026.

