Orthobiologics Market Development, Trends, Segmentations Analysis

Orthobiologics comprise tissue and bone replacement materials used to expedite healing and recovery of ligaments, tendons, muscles, and bones. Orthobiologics are integral part of orthopedic surgical procedures, as these assist in rapid recovery of joints, bones, and muscles post-surgical procedure and reduce healing time. Orthobiologics comprise products such as synthetic bone substitutes, bone cement, allografts, stem cells, and others. Rise in the global geriatric population increases the prevalence of chronic orthopedic diseases such as arthritis and osteoporosis.

Moreover, increase in cases of sports injury and trauma is likely to propel the global orthobiologics market. However, orthobiologics is a new technology and in a nascent stage of adoption. Limited reimbursement support for orthobiologics such as stem cells and allografts is anticipated to restrain the global market. High cost of bone grafts creates difficulty in obtaining reimbursement. Additionally, extensive clinical studies for safety of bone healing products is a constraint for obtaining reimbursement for orthobiologics. Moreover, procedure developed from existing treatment, coding options, and lack of data to differentiate the products are the various reimbursement challenges. This hampers the growth of the global orthobiologics market.

Allografts Segment to Account for Leading Share and Witness Strong Growth

In terms of product, the viscosupplements segment accounted for leading share of the global market in 2017 and the trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period. Moreover, increase in the number of regulatory approvals for allograft orthobiologics products is projected to contribute to the growth of the segment during the forecast period. High biocompatibility of allografts and better efficacy are expected to drive the uptake of these products from 2018 to 2026. The stem cell therapy segment is likely to expand at the second fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The segment is anticipated to gain market share from 2018 to 2026. Surge in the number of trauma cases is likely to boost the growth of the segment.

Emerging Technologies in Orthobiologics to Propel Market

Emerging technologies in orthobiologics is projected to boost the growth of the global orthobiologics market during the forecast period. 3D printed implant technology helps reduce surgery time, provides better stability, and improves clinical outcome for orthopedic surgical procedures. SpineVision’s 3D laser printed HEXANIUM TLIF for spine surgery helps reduce risk of subsidence in disc height in the post-operative period. Tornier’s BioFiber Surgical Mesh is used in the treatment of rotator cuff and other tendon injuries. SeaSpine’s OsteoBallast is a resorbable mesh used in the treatment of spinal fusion. It helps to prevent graft migration and simplifies graft placement.

North America to be Most Lucrative Orthobiologics Market

North America has a large number of orthobiologics products approved for treatment of various orthopedic conditions. High adoption of advanced therapies in the treatment of orthopedic conditions and favorable reimbursement policies for orthobiologics contributed to North America’s leading market share. Large geriatric population, increase in incidence of trauma and injuries, and demand for quality health care are likely to contribute to the region’s leading share during the forecast period.

