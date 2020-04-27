Pellet Cooler Market – Competitive Insight, Trends, Forecast 2027

Pellet Cooler Market – Introduction

Pellet cooler is a machine used in a pellet cooling process which involves simultaneous heat and mass transfer between the pellets and the cooling air. One of the most significant functions of a pellet cooler is to maintain uniform bed depth where air flows through the products to keep the air flowing equable through all the products.

Pellet Cooler Market – Competitive Landscape

Vecoplan LLC

Vecoplan Midwest is a leading manufacturer and supplier of pelleting equipment. From processing the raw material to bagging the finished pellets, Vecoplan Midwest designs, builds, and installs complete pellet production systems. A typical line within the pellet plant includes size reduction, conveyance, metering, pelletizing, cooling, screening, packaging, and customized system controls.

Nawrocki Pelleting Technology Ltd. (NPT)

This company was incorporated in 1960s. We design and produce pellets mills and machines for feed mills, biomass pellets factories, biogas plants, pelleting lines for all pelletizable feedstocks. This company design turnkey, production lines, which include all necessary processes with full automatic control in Industry 4.0 standards. This company provide full mechanical assembly, electrical assembly, training, commissioning and after sales support, consumables and spares.

Van Aarsen

Van Aarsen International was founded in 1949 in the Netherlands. This company has built-up a broad knowledge and wide experience in every area of the feed technology and premix industry and has developed a company in the feed and premix process technology. This company produce and develop state of the art machines, and complete feed mill and premix plant solutions.

Pelleting Technology Netherlands (PTN)

Pelleting Technology Netherlands (PTN), is specialized in the development, production and servicing of pelletisers and related machinery for the production of animal feed. Our products can be used for a wide range of applications.

Planning to lay down future strategy? Perfect your plan with our Report Brochure here

Pellet Cooler Market – Dynamics

Rapid growth in animal feed and agro waste industries

Rapid growth in animal feed and agro waste industries is one the major reasons for the growth of the pellet cooler market. The market in North America is projected to expand at a significant rate during the forecast period due to evolution in animal feed industries in countries such as the U.S. and Canada. The pellet cooler market in Europe is projected to expand at a constant rate from 2019 to 2027, due to rise in implementation of smart technologies in the agro waste industry in countries such as the U.K., Germany, France, Spain, and Italy.

Companies are involved in carrying out mergers & acquisitions

Prominent players are likely to face intense competition in the near future due to presence of a large number of local players in the market. Major manufacturers are focusing on product innovation and research and development activities. Companies are involved in carrying out mergers and acquisitions with local players to expand their product portfolios. Manufacturers in developing economies are focusing on reducing their production cost to achieve sustainable growth of their business.

Looking for exclusive market insights from business experts? Request a Custom Report here

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets