Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) Market – Global Industry Business Trends, New Opportunities, Price and Regional Outlook to 2019-2025

Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) uses physics instead of mathematics to encode messages, which provides greater security.
For the Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) market, the target clients are the government, financial companies, corporations, medium-sized business and universities. At the moment, sales of QKD systems appear to be restricted to certain high-end financial systems and classified government communications. In the previous year, Financial segment dominated the market with the share of 37.61%, followed by Government segment and Military & Defense segment, which accounted for the market of 30.90% and 27.16% respectively. Further development requires diversifying into new applications.
Get Free Sample PDF (Including Full TOC, Tables And Figures) of Market @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2226713
In the forecast period, the global Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) market size is estimated to grow to $5858.01 million by 2025 from $1712.41 million in 2018, growing at an estimated CAGR of 19.21% between 2018 and 2025. Ambitious plans for QKD networks exist in US (Battelle), Japan (NICT) and China (QuantumCTek).
In 2018, the global Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) market size was 1710 million US$ and it is expected to reach 5860 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 19.2% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
ID Quantique
SeQureNet
Quintessence Labs
MagiQ Technologies
Toshiba
QuantumCTek
Qasky
…
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Rigid 1-2Sided
Standard Multilayer
HDI
IC Substrate
Flexible Circuits
Rigid Flex
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Financial
Government
Military & Defense
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2226713
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
For More Information Kindly Contact:
ResearchMoz
Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,
90 State Street,
Albany NY,
United States – 12207
Tel: +1-518-621-2074
USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948
Email: [email protected]
Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG
Media Release: https://www.researchmoz.us/pressrelease
Follow me on : http://marketresearchlatestreports.blogspot.com/
This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets