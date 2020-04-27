Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) Market – Global Industry Business Trends, New Opportunities, Price and Regional Outlook to 2019-2025



Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) uses physics instead of mathematics to encode messages, which provides greater security.

For the Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) market, the target clients are the government, financial companies, corporations, medium-sized business and universities. At the moment, sales of QKD systems appear to be restricted to certain high-end financial systems and classified government communications. In the previous year, Financial segment dominated the market with the share of 37.61%, followed by Government segment and Military & Defense segment, which accounted for the market of 30.90% and 27.16% respectively. Further development requires diversifying into new applications.

In the forecast period, the global Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) market size is estimated to grow to $5858.01 million by 2025 from $1712.41 million in 2018, growing at an estimated CAGR of 19.21% between 2018 and 2025. Ambitious plans for QKD networks exist in US (Battelle), Japan (NICT) and China (QuantumCTek).

In 2018, the global Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) market size was 1710 million US$ and it is expected to reach 5860 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 19.2% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

ID Quantique

SeQureNet

Quintessence Labs

MagiQ Technologies

Toshiba

QuantumCTek

Qasky

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Rigid 1-2Sided

Standard Multilayer

HDI

IC Substrate

Flexible Circuits

Rigid Flex

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Financial

Government

Military & Defense

Others



Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

