Sodium Stearyl Fumarate Market: Historical, Current, And Projected Size Of The Market From The Standpoint Of Both Value And Volume

Sodium stearyl fumarate is a monoester of fumaric acid used as a water soluble lubricant in the development of various products such as tablets, food products, and personal care products. Sodium stearyl fumarate is used similarly as magnesium stearate with a same lubrication efficiency. However, due to less hardness, and insufficient tablets stability provided by conventional lubricating agents, sodium stearyl fumarate come into demand. It has good compatibility with APIs such as fluvoxamine, and a perfect lubricant for high-performance formulations. Sodium stearyl fumarate is used in various application such as wet granulation, dry granulation, and direct compression. Some of the properties of sodium stearyl fumarate include anti-adherent, hydrophilic, control particle size, lamellar structure, less sensitivity to blending time, high consistency compared to magnesium stearate.

Sodium Stearyl Fumarate Market: Drivers and Restraints

Sodium stearyl fumarate market is witnessing maximum growth owing to its lower hydrophobicity property which does not increase tablet disintegration time, reduce friction, high melting point, compatibility, solubility and an alternative to magnesium stearate. Moreover, sodium stearyl fumarate improved drug stability, harder tablets, faster formulation development, and faster dissolution rates, provide protection from over blending, and enhanced lubrication efficiency is some of the factors that can boost the demand for sodium stearyl fumarate over the forecast period. However, rising safety standards, clinical trials are time-consuming coupled with significant capital investment may hamper the growth of sodium stearyl fumarate market in near future.

Sodium Stearyl Fumarate Market: Segmentation

The sodium stearyl fumarate market has been classified on the basis of application, and end user.

Based on application, the sodium stearyl fumarate market is segmented into the following:

Tablets & Capsules

Oral Dosages

Bath Products

Hair & Skin Care Products

Food Additive

Others

Based on the end user, the sodium stearyl fumarate market is segmented into the following:

Pharmaceutical Industry

Food & Beverages Industry

Cosmetics & Personal Care Industry

Others

Sodium Stearyl Fumarate Market: Overview

Sodium stearyl fumarate market revenue is expected to grow at a rapid growth rate, over the forecast period. The market is anticipated to perform well in the near future owing to rising demand for sodium stearyl fumarate from pharmaceutical industry mainly from APAC, and Latin America region. Moreover, sodium stearyl fumarate used for dough conditioner, oxidant, wheat flour treatment agent, and offer various advantages such as high degree of API compatibility, no adverse effect on bioavailability, robustness to over lubrication are some of the factors that can accelerate the market revenue growth of sodium stearyl fumarate during the forecast period. Based on the end user, pharmaceutical industry segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period attributed to use as a lubricant in the development of capsules, tablets and other oral dosage forms.

Sodium Stearyl Fumarate Market: Region-wise Outlook

Depending on the geographic region, sodium stearyl fumarate market is divided into seven key regions: North America, Eastern Europe, Latin America, Western Europe, Japan, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. North America held the largest revenue share in sodium stearyl fumarate market followed by Europe, and Japan owing to advanced technology, developed infrastructure, availability of raw materials, and rapid organic growth by key players in these regions. The developing nations in Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa hold huge potential for growth in the sodium stearyl fumarate market rising disposable income, expanding pharmaceutical industry in developing countries such as India, and presence of numerous small companies in these regions are some of the factors which strengthen the growth of sodium stearyl fumarate market throughout the forecast period.

Sodium Stearyl Fumarate Market: Key Players

Some players of sodium stearyl fumarate market are FMC Health & Nutrition, JRS PHARMA GmbH & Co. KG, Fuji Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Maruti Chemicals, TCI Chemicals (India) Pvt. Ltd., Apollo Scientific Ltd., Gustav Parmentier GmbH, Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Taizhou TianRui Pharmaceutical Chemical Co., Ltd., Technoco Co., Ltd., and others.

