Storefront Glass Industry 2019 Market Size, Outlook, Growth, Applications, Top Key Players and Forecast Research Report 2026

The Global Storefront Glass Market was estimated to be valued at USD XX million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD XX million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during 2019 to 2026. The global storefront glass market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user and region, with focus on manufacturers in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America. Growth in commercial and residential industries is anticipated to drive the demand of storefront glass during the forecast period. On the contrary, paucity of raw materials used in manufacturing the glass can restrain the growth of the market.

The key players profiled in the market include:

AGC Inc., C.R. Laurence Co., Inc., Saint-Gobain, Guardian Industries, Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd., TUBELITE INC., PPG Industries Inc., NelBran Glass LLC., US Storefronts Glass & Mirrors Inc. and S & B Glass LLC.

On the basis of types, the market is split into:

Clear Glass

Insulated Glass

Laminated Glass

Others

Based on applications, the market is divided into:

Commercial

Residential

Others

Moreover, the market is classified based on regions and countries as follows:

North America- U.S., Canada

Europe- U.K., France, Germany, Italy and Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India and Rest of Asia Pacific

South America- Brazil, Mexico and Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa- South Africa, Saudi Arabia and Rest of Middle East & Africa

Target Audience:

Storefront Glass & Technology Providers

Traders, Importers, and Exporters

Raw Material Suppliers and Distributors

Research and Consulting Firms

Government and Research Organizations

Associations and Industry Bodies

Table Of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Introduction

3 Research Methodology

4 Global Storefront Glass Market Overview

5 Global Storefront Glass Market, by Product Type

6 Global Storefront Glass Market, by End User

7 Global Storefront Glass Market by Region

8 North America Storefront Glass Market

9 Europe Storefront Glass Market

10 Asia Pacific Storefront Glass Market

11 South America Storefront Glass Market

12 Middle East & Africa Storefront Glass Market

13 Competitive Landscape

14 Company Profiles

15 Storefront Glass Manufacturing Cost Analysis

16 Key Insights

