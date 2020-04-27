Urology Lasers Market To Exhibit Skyrocketing Expansion During 2018 – 2026

Since the introduction of lasers in clinical application, these have become an integral part of several minimally invasive surgeries. Urological interventions are one of the most explored application areas of lasers. Laser is an abbreviation of Light Amplification by Stimulated Emission of Radiation.

It involves emission of monochromatic light of a particular wavelength. When emitted on a tissue, its photomechanical and photo-thermal effects result in vaporization or coagulation. Various types of materials are used as light sources such as gases, crystals, semiconductors, and dye. The type of light emitting source or laser, wavelength, and therapy duration are the major criteria that decide laser selection and its application area. Lasers have been widely used in urology interventions for treatment and management of various conditions such as benign prostatic hyperplasia, urinary calculi, stricture, and tumors.

Technological developments in lasers and minimally invasive surgeries have expanded the lasers portfolio and their use in urological applications. Moreover, increased access to these instruments across the globe has led to high adoption in urology. Usage of lasers has made open urology surgeries obsolete. Laser implied urology interventions have proven to lead to less post procedure complications, reduced burning effects, and hemostasis during the procedure. This is projected to propel adoption across the globe. Moreover, increase in demand for minimally invasive surgeries is likely to induce urologists to adopt lasers to perform various urological interventions. However, high cost of laser systems and requirement of consumables such as fibers are likely to hamper the global urology lasers market in the near future. Adoption of alternative techniques such as external shock wave lithotripsy to treat urinary calculi is expected to deter potential customers from opting for urology laser.

The global urology lasers market can be segmented based on product, technology, application, end-user, and region. In terms of product, the market can be bifurcated into systems and consumables. Consumables, which include laser fibers, crystals, and gas, are projected to witness high consumption. Based on technology, the market can be classified into neodymium YAG (Nd:YAG) laser, potassium-titanyl phosphate YAG (KTP:YAG) laser, Holmium YAG (Ho:YAG) laser, lithium borate YAG (LBO:YAG) laser, diode laser, thulium YAG (Tm:YAG) laser, and others. Of these, Nd:YAG lasers are the most widely used in urology applications. However, recently introduced KTP:YAG lasers offer more advantages such as contactless procedure, less hemostasis, and contraindications. Upcoming Tm:YAG lasers offer high wavelength and are found to be more preferred in prostate interventions. In terms of application, the market can be categorized into benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) management, urinary calculi removal, tumors resection, stricture management, and others. In terms of end-user, the global urology lasers market can be divided into hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers.

In terms of region, the global urology lasers market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to hold significant share of the global urology lasers market during the forecast period, due to high adoption of minimally invasive techniques and demand for patient safety. Europe is anticipated to account for a significant share of the global urology lasers market during the forecast period. High prevalence of urinary calculi among children and adolescents is estimated to drive the market in the region. Asia Pacific is likely to account for a major share of the global urology lasers market in the near future. The market in the region is expected to expand at a rapid pace due to increase in expenditure on development of health care infrastructure in emerging countries such as China and India.

Major players operating in the global urology lasers market are Boston Scientific Corporation, JenaSurgical GmbH, Quanta System S.p.A., Richard Wolf GmbH, Olympus Corporation, EMS, biolitec AG, Lumenis, LISA Laser Products OHG, and Convergent Laser Technologies.

