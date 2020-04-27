Vascular Ulcer Treatment Market Demand Would Increase Rapidly By 2025

Global Vascular Ulcer Treatment Market: Overview

Vascular ulcer is also known as stasis ulcer, venous insufficiency, stasis dermatitis, varicose ulcer, or ulcus cruris. Vascular ulcer is caused due to abnormal vein functions. Ulcers are commonly diagnosed in people of ages 65 or more. The ulcers of lower extremities are a typical reason for a visit to the primary care doctor, wound care expert, vascular treatment specialist, or dermatologist. A majority of vascular ulcers occurring in individuals are recurrent or chronic in nature. These are responsible for a considerable amount of sickness, particularly among patients with peripheral vascular disease that includes work incapacity and intense pain.

Generally, vascular ulcers are treated moderately with non-operative treatment techniques. In cases where vascular ulcers are treated surgically, STSG (Split-Thickness Skin Grafts) are applied to the affected areas as per the standard techniques. The prevalence rate of vascular ulcers increases with the rise in the rate of obesity, owing to the number of morbidities associated with obese patients.

Global Vascular Ulcer Treatment Market: Drivers and Restraints

Rising prevalence of peripheral vascular treatment disease and hypertension are the primary factors propelling the vascular ulcers treatment market. Rise in chronic diseases such as diabetes and vascular disease, owing to the change in lifestyle of people, coupled with the increasing rate of obesity, globally, is anticipated to drive the vascular ulcers treatment market. Additionally, the rising geriatric population which has previously undergone leg surgery including knee and hip replacement are more likely to propel the vascular ulcer treatment market. However, the high cost of products associated with treatment of vascular ulcers is anticipated to restrain the market to some extent.

Global Vascular Ulcer Treatment Market: Key Segments

The vascular ulcer treatment market can be segmented based on disease, treatment, end-user, and region. Based on disease, the vascular ulcer treatment can be classified into arterial ulcers, neurotropic ulcers, venous ulcers, diabetic ulcers, and others. Based on treatment, the vascular ulcer treatment market can be segregated into compression, drugs, dressings, surgical therapy, skin grafting, and others. Furthermore, the drugs segment can be sub-segmented into antibiotics, pentoxifylline, topical steroids, aspirin, and others. Based on end-user, the vascular ulcer treatment market can be segmented into hospitals, clinics, diagnostics centers, and others.

In terms of region, the global vascular ulcer treatment market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global market in 2016. Increasing prevalence of peripheral arterial disease, aging population, and the presence of key market players in the region are some factors that are likely to drive the market in North America. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 8.5 million people in the U.S. suffer from peripheral arterial disease, including 12% to 20% of individuals that are older than the age of 60. Europe is expected to account for second-largest share of the global vascular ulcer treatment market and is expected to expand during the forecast period due to technological advancements and the increasing trend to combine different treatment modalities for more efficient ulcer treatment.

The vascular ulcer treatment market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a high growth rate between 2017 and 2025, owing to the development of health care infrastructure, high disposable income, aging population, and increasing prevalence of diabetes. According to the Asian Diabetes Prevention Initiative, 60% of diabetics in the world live in Asia. By 2030, without intervention, both China and India combined are likely to have almost half a billion diabetics.

Key players operating in the global vascular ulcer treatment market include B. Braun Melsungen AG, AngioDynamics, SIGVARIS, L&R Medical UK Ltd, 3M, medi GmbH & Co. KG, and Medtronic.

