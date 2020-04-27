Water Clarifiers Market to Reflect Impressive Growth Rate by 2026

Global Water Clarifiers Market: Introduction

Water clarifier is a mild coagulating agent that causes small dust particles and impurities to clump together and form lumps which could then be effectively trapped by the filters. The use of water clarifiers improves the visibility of water and gives it the extra sparkle. Water clarifiers are chemicals containing positively charged molecules which are mutually attracted to negatively charged impurities. Most of the water clouding particles have a negative (anionic) charge, and are drawn to the positive (cationic) clarifier chemical. Water clarifiers begin to coagulate instantaneously, growing from a microscopic size of under 1 micron to a clump of 40-50 microns in size, which is effectively removed by most pool filters. Water clarifiers remove sediments, algae, fine particles, colors, oil and organic matter from water to make it clean, clear, and potable.

Global Water Clarifiers Market: Segmentation

Based on the type of water clarifier the global market can be segmented into coagulants, flocculants and pH stabilizers. The coagulants can be further sub-segmented into organic coagulants like microbial polysaccharides, chitosan, PolyDADMAC, and inorganic coagulants such as polyaluminum chloride, ferric chloride, aluminum sulfate and others. Chitosan is an organic polysaccharide with many useful properties like biocompatibility, hydrophilicity and the ability of adsorbing number of metal ions because of its amino groups.

PolyDADMAC finds its use in waste water treatment as a primary organic coagulant which neutralizes negatively charged colloidal material. The flocculants are segmented into natural flocculants, synthetic flocculants and mineral flocculants. The booming sectors such as chemical, cement, and mining in Asia Pacific are likely to drive the markets for flocculants.

Based on end user, the market for water clarifiers is segmented into municipal and industrial users. The industrial category is further sub-segmented into food and beverage, pulp and paper, textile, petrochemical, mineral and mining, food processing, power and others. There is an increase in demand for flocculants by food processing and paper and pulp industries to treat large amount of water used for various industrial processes before releasing into water bodies.

Global Water Clarifiers Market: Trends & Developments

Stringent legislations for water conservation and water quality around the world is the key factor driving the global water clarifiers market. In addition, depletion of fresh water resources is another major factor encouraging the cleaning and reuse of waste water. However high cost of water clarifiers and availability of less costly chemical substitutes are the major challenges posed by the water clarifier industry.

Global Water Clarifiers Market: Regional Outlook

Based on region, the global water clarifiers market can be split into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific leads in use of PolyDADMAC for medical industry and paper & pulp industry. Rapid industrialization, booming population, and depleting freshwater reserves in Asia Pacific are the major factors which are anticipated to drive the water clarifiers market growth in Asia Pacific. The growing demand of water clarifiers from both government and private sectors are also fueling the water clarifiers market growth in this region. Also, the rapid growth in Asia Pacific is attributed to rising industrial infrastructure in developing countries like China and India. The ever increasing demand for clean and potable water in developing economies such as China and India is expected to drive the demand for flocculants in Asia Pacific. The North American water clarifiers market followed by European market are developed and are estimated to have modest growth rate during the forecast period.

Global Water Clarifiers Market: Key Players

Murugappa Organo Water Solutions Limited (MOWS), Parkson Corporation Clearwater Industries Inc., Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, WesTech Engineering Inc., Hydro International, Pentair Plc, SUEZ Group, Kemira OYJ , Buckman Laboratories Inc., and SNF Floerger.

