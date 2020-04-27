Wheat Grass Powder Industry to Grow at 4.3% of CAGR and will Reach 27 Million US$ by 2024 | Forecast Report

Wheat Grass Powder Industry studies a product obtained from dehydrating the extracted juice of Wheat Grass and sold as a dietary supplement. For some health enthusiasts, it is valued for its nutritional benefits since it contains high levels of beta-carotene, amino acids, B vitamins, and fiber. It is also reputed to possess antibacterial and restorative properties that help to detoxify the body.

For industry structure analysis, the Wheat Grass Powder industry is concentrate. The top five producers account for about 43.31% of the revenue market. Regionally, USA is the biggest production area of Wheat Grass Powder, also the leader in the whole Wheat Grass Powder industry.

USA occupied 31.03% of the production market in 2015. It is followed by China and Europe, which respectively have around 26.95% and 23.64% of the global total industry. Other countries have a small amount of production. Geographically, USA was the largest consumption market in the world, which took about 29.00% of the global consumption volume in 2015. China shared 26.84% of global total.

For forecast, the global Wheat Grass Powder revenue would keep increasing with annual growth rate with 6~8%, and a little higher speed in China.

Global Wheat Grass Powder Market is spread across 119 pages, profiling 13 top companies and supported with tables and figures.

Wheat Grass Powder Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

• Now Foods

• Pines

• Naturya

• Myprotein

• Urban Health

• Drberg

• Navitas Naturals

• Synergy

• Girme’s

• Amazing Grass

• Heappe

• Easy Pha-max

• Wanshida Wheat Industry

We tend to believe that this industry still has a bright future, considering the current demand of Wheat Grass Powder. As for product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will continue in the next few years, as competition intensifies. Similarly, there will be fluctuations in gross margin.

The worldwide market for Wheat Grass Powder is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.3% over the next five years, will reach 27 million US$ in 2024, from 21 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Wheat Grass Powder in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Type covers:

• Organic Wheat Grass Powder

• Regular Wheat Grass powder

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

• Food Industry

• Health Products

