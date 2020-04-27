Worldwide Capsule Endoscopes Industry 2019 Market Outlook, Size, Trend, Key Vendors and Forecast Report 2025

The Global Capsule Endoscopes market was valued at USD XX million in 2017, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% by 2025. Capsule endoscopy is a painless, minimally invasive procedure used for the detection of digestive disorders. In capsule endoscopy, a pill-sized endoscope is swallowed by the patient and images of the digestive tract are recorded and later examined for the diagnosis of various intestinal diseases which are performed to detect Crohn’s disease, celiac disease, obscure gastrointestinal bleeding, tumors in the small intestine, and others.

The global capsule endoscopes market is driven by increase in prevalence of gastrointestinal diseases, and demand for less invasive diagnostic procedures. However, factors such high cost of capsule endoscopes, can restrain the market growth. Moreover, introduction of technologically advanced devices such as endoscopes with a longer battery life, Wi-Fi-enabled capsules, will offer lucrative opportunities.

The capsule endoscopes market is segmented into Type, Application and Region. The Type segment is bifurcated into Esophageal capsule, Small bowel capsule, and Colon capsule. Based on Application, the capsule endoscopes market is segmented into Small Bowel diseases, Esophageal diseases, Colonic diseases, and others.

Based on region the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa. North America region held the dominant share in 2017 and Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing during the forecast period.

Some of the key players operating in this market Fujifilm Holding Corporation, Olympus Corporation, RF System Lab, Chongqing Jinshan Science & Technology Co., Capso Vision Inc., IntroMedic Co., Ltd., Given Imaging Ltd, among others.

