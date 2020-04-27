Worldwide Polystyrene Industry 2019-2025 Market Growth, Size, Trend Analysis, Top key Players and Forecast Report

The Global Polystyrene Market was valued at USD XX million in 2017, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% by 2025. The global demand for polystyrene market is being driven by the population growth, increasing urbanization, industrialization and increase in middle-class income.

The growth of Polystyrene is majorly driven by the increasing consumer electronics industry and construction industry.

Rise in infrastructural activities across the developing regions and the ongoing research to develop bio-based polystyrene products is foreseen to create an opportunity for the growth of Polystyrene market.

Fluctuating prices of its raw materials and disposable problems related to polystyrene materials is foreseen to hamper the growth of this market.

Geographically, Asia Pacific region accounted for the largest market share in 2017 as it responsible for more than half of the global production capacity owing to china being the leading country with the highest production capacity.

Key players covered in the report

StyroChem

Fanosa

Americas Styrenics LLC

Dow Chemical

LG Chem

MPACT

BASF

Others

Target Audience:

* Polystyrene providers

* Traders, Importer and Exporter

* Raw material suppliers and distributors

* Research and consulting firms

* Government and research organizations

* Associations and industry bodies

Table Of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Methodology And Market Scope

3 Polystyrene Market Industry Outlook

4 Polystyrene Market Material Type Outlook

5 Polystyrene Market Application Outlook

6 Polystyrene Market Regional Outlook

7 Competitive Landscape

