4WD Tractor Market – Competitive Dynamics, Trends, Forecast 2027

A four-wheel drive (4WD) tractor comes with four-wheel drive axle that distributes power to all four wheels. This system enables the tractor it to operate across all types of terrain and soil conditions. In 4WD tractors, all four wheels are driven which provides speed, less slippage, and better performance. Even weight distribution on both the front and rear axle prevent the front end of the tractor from lifting or raising during heavy work load on the rear. These tractors are utilized in a wide range of applications such as harvesting, straw reaping, puddling, agriculture material handling, in the agriculture sector. They are also extensively employed in construction and mining industries.

In December 2018, John Deere unveiled a 28 HP 4WD tractor for small farmlands in competition to Mahindra & Mahindra’s Jivo 24 HP. The new 3028EN offers advanced features and new technology.

In 2018, Mahindra & Mahindra’s Farm Equipment Sector (FES) launched a range of 4WD tractors under the NOVO, YUVO, and JIVO brands, in India. These tractors provide a wide in a range power such as NOVO 65HP, YUVO 45HP, and JIVO 24HP.

Caterpillar, Inc.

Established in 1925, Caterpillar, Inc. is presently based in Deerfield, IL, U.S. It is a leading manufacturer of agricultural machinery and equipment. The company is a major manufacturer of construction and mining equipment and offers products through 21 brands. The company having large number of contribution in the manufacturing of 4WD tractors.

