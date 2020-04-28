Active Smart and Intelligent Packaging Market Is Set to Skyrocket by 2027 | Upcoming Business Opportunities for Investors

The global active, smart and intelligent packaging market for cosmetics and personal care was valued at US$ 145.4 million in 2018. The active, smart and intelligent packaging market for cosmetics and personal care is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period of 2019-2027.

By function, the global active, smart and intelligent packaging market for cosmetics and personal care is segmented into protection and security, indication, track and trace, and authenticity. The protection and security function in the active, smart and intelligent packaging market for cosmetics and personal care is further categorized into corrosion, atmospheric gas, physical damage, and anti-theft. The indication function in the active, smart and intelligent packaging market for cosmetics and personal care is further categorized into time and temperature, quality and safety, freshness, and product level.

In the active, smart and intelligent packaging market for cosmetics and personal care, the track and trace function is estimated to be a prominent function, followed by protection and security. Active, smart and intelligent packaging for cosmetics and personal care is highly preferred for tracking, tracing, and security functions. Active, smart and intelligent packaging for cosmetics and personal care has significant applications in retail outlets and supply chain processes for security, protection, and track and trace. The shipment of cosmetics and personal care products through different modes is creating the extensive need for proper track and trace functions embedded with multifunctional sensors.

Retail Outlets are Attributed to Boost the Demand for the Anti-Theft Function Type

In the protection and security function in the active, smart and intelligent packaging market for cosmetics and personal care, the anti-theft sub-segment is expected to experience growing demand, owing to the availability of cost-efficient RFID and NFC tags and labels in the market. Anti-theft tags and labels with high and low frequencies are estimated to be more popular products for organized consumer goods and apparel retail stores. Other than the anti-theft functionality, the corrosion-resistant and physical damage segments are anticipated to witness impressive growth in the active, smart and intelligent packaging market for cosmetics and personal care.

Key players performing in the global active, smart and intelligent packaging market for cosmetics and personal care are 3M Company, Amcor Limited, Bemis Company, Inc., CCL Industries Inc., Cosmogen, Coveris Holdings S.A., Crown Holdings, Inc., Cryolog S.A., Deltatrak Inc., Landec Corporation, LCR Hallcrest LLC, Multisorb Technologies, Inc., PakSense, Inc., Sealed Air Corporation, ShockWatch, Inc., Temptime Corporation, Thin Film Electronics ASA., Timestrip UK Ltd., Varcode, Ltd., and Vitsab International AB.

