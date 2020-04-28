Aerospace Floor Panels Market: Size, Share, Future Challenges, Revenue, Demand, Industry Growth and Top Players Analysis to 2026

Global Aerospace Floor Panels Market is accounted for $168.42 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $292.96 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2017 to 2026. Some of the factors such as increasing military expenditure, increasing air traffic, rising demand for air transportation worldwide are driving the market growth. However, high component and manufacturing costs are hampering market growth.

Some of the key players in this market include Avcorp Industries Inc., Collins Aerospace (B/E Aerospace, Inc.), EnCore Aerospace Group, Euro-Composites S.A., Hexcel Corporation, Honylite, The Gill Corporation, Triumph Group (Triumph Composite Systems), Safran S.A. (Zodiac Aerospace), Rockwell Collins, Inc, Zodiac Aerospace, The Nordam Group, Inc., AIM Aviation Ltd.

Aerospace floor panels are manufactured using many number of raw materials including aluminum honeycomb, Nomex honeycomb which are used to manufacture the floor panels that can be used in military, commercial, and business aircraft. They are the vital products used in aircraft for flooring purpose. Light weight, high strength, durability, and non-flammable floor panels are key criteria in the manufacture of aerospace floor panels.

By End User, Commercial Aircraft acquired significant share during forecast period due to rising air passenger traffic. Commercial aircraft transport passengers and cargo from one location to another. Rise in manufacturing of commercial aircrafts including B737, B787 A350 and A320 family will fuel industry growth. By Geography, Asia Pacific registered significant share during the forecast period attributed to the rising demand for various types of aircraft and increasing retrofit activities in old aircrafts.

Raw materials Covered:

• Aluminum honeycomb

• Nomex honeycomb

• Other Raw Materials

Distribution channel Covered:

• Original Equipment Manufacturer

• Aftermarket

• Other Distribution Channels

Aircraft Type Covered:

• Very Large Aircraft

• Wide-Body Aircraft

• Narrow-Body Aircraft

• General Aviation

• Other Aircrafts

End users Covered:

• Commercial aircraft

• Regional Aircraft

• Business jet

• Helicopter

• Military aircraft

