Aerospace Telemetry Systems Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Forecast 2025

The telemetry systems are automated communication systems or procedures for measurement and data collection at inaccessible and remote locations and the collected data are transmitted to the receiving equipment for monitoring. The word telemetry usually means to transfer data through wireless mechanisms, but in recent times, the telemetry systems also measures data transmitted through media such as computer network, telephone, optical links, or other wired networks. Telemetry systems in aerospace industry is used to measure meteorological data such as temperature, humidity and barometric pressure and transmits the collected data to an earth station through radio.

Due to rise in asymmetric warfare across the globe, the demand for collection of information and monitoring of the collected data by transmitting the data over radio or satellite is driving the market for aerospace telemetry systems. Moreover, the modern telemetry systems are much more complex as compared to the traditional ones, which makes it difficult to crack the system and gather information without adequate knowledge of the system. The complexity of the systems in increasing the interest among the defense forces as well as among the aerospace industry across the globe, which in turn is boosting the market for aerospace telemetry market.

The major factor hindering the growth of the market for aerospace telemetry systems is the stringent rules in the defense sectors in countries such as China and Germany. Among the most powerful armies across the globe, China and Germany ranks top in the order, due to their latest equipment, ammunitions and weaponries. Due to the stringent rule and regulations set by the government, the companies in the aerospace telemetry market faces challenges to grow their market in these potential regions.

The aerospace telemetry market is poised to propel at a faster rate owing to the factors such as the increasing demand for aerospace telemetry in the emerging nations and increasing mergers or acquisition of companies to develop robust aerospace telemetry systems. Countries such as France, Russia, India, South Korea, Australia, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Brazil among others are adopting the aerospace telemetry systems in order to collect majority of the information from the civil aviation aircrafts, military aircrafts, helicopters as well as from the space crafts. The collected data are utilized to determine the meteorological information and analyze it for future operations. The demand for aerospace telemetry systems in the emerging countries are expected to drive the market for aerospace telemetry systems in the coming years. In addition, the companies in the telemetry systems market are partnering with different defense forces or other technological companies with an objective to develop enhanced aerospace telemetry systems in order to facilitate the aerospace and defense sectors across the globe. The growing mergers or partnerships among the companies are anticipated to boost the market for aerospace telemetry systems in future.

The market for aerospace telemetry is segmented on basis of type, components, application and geography. Radio telemetry and satellite telemetry are the different types of aerospace telemetry systems. Based on components, the market for aerospace telemetry is segmented as sensors, display, transmitter, recorder, and a control device. The different areas of application of aerospace telemetry market includes, civil aviation, and defense. The demand for aerospace telemetry is high in the defense forces across the globe and is continuing to grow at a faster rate. Geographically, the aerospace telemetry market is categorized as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. The aerospace telemetry systems market is dominated by North America followed by Europe. Countries in Asia Pacific is fuelling the market for aerospace telemetry to grow at a faster rate in the region.

The key players in the field of aerospace telemetry are Honeywell International (U.S.), Zodiac Aerospace (France), BAE Systems (U.K.), L-3 Communications (U.S.), Dassault Aviation (France), Orbit Communication Systems Ltd. (Israel) Curtiss-Wright Corporation (U.S.), Kongsberg Gruppen (Norway), Cobham Plc (U.K.) and Leonardo (Italy) among others

