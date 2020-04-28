Air Sickness Bag Market Analysis, Trends, Forecast Up To 2026

An air sickness bag is also known as motion sickness bag, waste bag, disposal bag, vomit bag, barf bag, sick bag, emesis bag, airsick bag, sick sack, sickness bag, etc. An air sickness bag collects the vomit or other body excreta of an airborne passenger in the event of being sick during air travel. These bags collect the passenger excreta and prevent its odor from creating a problem for other passengers in the air plane. Air sickness bags are emergency products during air travel and are disposed after usage.

A passenger suffering from air sickness always requires an air sickness bag for his or her comfort. Rise in the number of air travel passengers across the world is increasing the number of air sick passengers which subsequently increases the demand for air sickness bags during flight travel. As per International Air Transport Association (IATA), the global air traffic passengers increased 6.5% year-on-year in 2018 compared to 2017.

A major opportunity for the air sickness bag market players exists in emerging countries such as India. According to IATA, India is expected to the third largest aviation market by 2037 behind only China and the U.S. The number of air passengers in India is expected to reach 572 million by 2037 which is three times more than passenger traffic in 2017. Increase in air traffic is expected to increase the number of air sick passengers in India, which subsequently increases the demand for air sickness bags in the India aviation market. This presents a good opportunity for market players of air sickness bags.

In terms of material type, the global air sickness bag market is segmented into Kraft Paper air sickness bags, High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) air sickness bags, and others. Based on distribution channel, the air sickness bag market is segmented into online and offline.

Geographically, the global air sickness bag market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America is expected to be the third largest market for air sickness bags during the forecast period. As per IATA data, North America accounted for the third highest share in air traffic with a market share of 22.4% in December 2018. The U.S. is expected to be the largest market in North America followed by Canada. In the U.S., air sickness bags that are in use must comply with the regulations of Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Europe is expected to be the second largest air sickness bag market. According to IATA, Europe accounted for second highest share in air traffic at 26.7% in December 2018. Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, and Spain are major markets in the region.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest market for air sickness bags during the forecast period. As per IATA, Asia Pacific accounted for the highest share in air traffic at 34.5% in December 2018. China is expected to be the largest market in the region. Japan, South Korea, and India are other significant air sickness bag markets in the region. Middle East & Africa is expected to be the fourth largest market for air sickness bags. IATA states that Middle East & Africa accounted for the fourth highest share in air traffic with a market share of 11.3% in December 2018. GCC is a major market in the region, followed by South Africa. Latin America is expected to the smallest market for air sickness bags during the forecast period. Latin America accounted for the lowest share in air traffic at 5.1% in December 2018 according to IATA. Brazil is likely to be a major market for air sickness bags in South America during the forecast period.

Major companies operating in the global air sickness bag market are Medline Industries, Inc., Cleanis, Sema Industry Ltd., Morning Chicness Bags, The Barf Boutique, Extra Packaging, LLC, Paperbags Ltd., Intex Company Ltd., Celeste Industries Corp., and Venkatesh Paper Products among others

